Madhya Pradesh Launches Barcode System To Track Every Pill After Cough Syrup Deaths

Weeks after at least 20 children died in Chhindwara allegedly due to a contaminated cough syrup, the Madhya Pradesh government has launched a barcode and QR code-based “Drug Tracking-Tracing System” (GS-1 System) for all medicines supplied to government hospitals, a move officials are calling a first-of-its-kind step in India.

The system, developed by the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited (MPPHC), aims to rebuild public trust in the state’s drug supply chain and ensure complete transparency in procurement, delivery, and use of medicines.

A Digital Signature of Trust

Under the new policy, around 1,200 types of medicines will now carry unique barcodes or QR codes. Scanning one will reveal crucial details, including the manufacturer’s name, batch number, license details, supply date, destination hospital, and available stock.

Every strip, vial, or bottle entering a government hospital will thus carry what officials call a “digital signature of truth.” Patients and doctors can scan the code using their phones to verify the medicine’s authenticity, safety, and validity.

The system also generates automatic expiry alerts, helping hospitals redistribute soon-to-expire stock to prevent wastage.

Phase Two: Tracking to the Patient Level

In its next phase, the system will extend to tracking medicines up to the patient level, recording which medicine was given to whom, linked with their mobile number and address.

“This will bring a new era of accountability,” said Dr Manish Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Bhopal. “Every medicine will have a traceable life, from manufacturer to patient.”

Curbing Counterfeits, Preventing Negligence

The state spends nearly ₹600 crore annually on medicine procurement. Officials said pharmaceutical companies will now bear the cost of barcoding and data integration, ensuring transparency without additional burden on the state.

The move is also expected to help curb counterfeit drugs, which account for about 1% of Madhya Pradesh’s ₹10,000 crore pharma market.

Officials described the system not just as a technological reform, but a moral correction — ensuring tragedies like the Chhindwara cough syrup deaths are never repeated due to negligence or manipulation in the supply chain.

Full Rollout by Next Financial Year

The Health Department plans to phase out non-coded medicines within a short, specified period. Barcoded stock will gradually replace all current supplies across district hospitals, medical colleges, and health centres before the next financial year. Notices have already been issued to pharmaceutical companies and suppliers to comply.