Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMP Govt School Teacher Accused Of Making Students Offer Namaz Under Pretext Of Yoga, Suspended, Denies Charge

MP Govt School Teacher Accused Of Making Students Offer Namaz Under Pretext Of Yoga, Suspended, Denies Charge

In Burhanpur, MP, teacher Jaboor Ahmed Tadvi was suspended for allegedly making students offer namaz disguised as yoga. Right-wing activists and parents accused him of promoting Islam.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 11:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Burhanpur (MP), Oct 29 (PTI) Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district have suspended a government school teacher for "misconduct" following allegations that he was making students offer namaz under the pretext of practising yoga, officials said on Wednesday.

The suspended teacher, Jaboor Ahmed Tadvi, however, categorically denied the allegations and demanded an impartial investigation into the charges against him.

Some right-wing activists and parents of students alleged that Tadvi, who is a teacher at the government secondary school in Devhari village, about 15 kms from the district headquarters, makes students of grades 3 to 5 offer namaz under the pretext of yoga and Surya Namaskar.

District Education Officer Santosh Singh Solanki said that Tadvi was suspended on the charges of misconduct after an investigation was carried out based on a complaint from some parents and discussions with students.

Tadvi, however, dubbed the allegations against him as "completely baseless".

"As per the fixed timetable, our school has a yoga class every day from 10.30 am to 11 am. I make the children practise yoga postures in this class based on a book on Surya Namaskar," he said.

Due to some misunderstanding, what the complainant is describing as students offering namaz is actually the yoga posture of "Shashankasana," in which the practitioner sits on the ground like a rabbit and bends with their hands extended forward, Tadvi added.

"An impartial investigation should be conducted into the allegations made against me," he demanded.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pardeshi, district coordinator of the Hindu Jagran Manch, said that he has filed a complaint against Tadvi with the administration, demanding his dismissal and strict legal action against him.

According to Pardeshi, the primary school teacher was attempting to convert students to Islam by making them pray under the pretext of doing yoga and Surya Namaskar. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 11:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Namaz Burhanpur Yoga MP Madhya Pradesh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Threatens To Drive Afghan Taliban ‘Back To Tora Bora Caves’ After Türkiye Talks Fail
Pakistan Threatens To Drive Afghan Taliban ‘Back To Tora Bora Caves’ After Türkiye Talks Fail
Cities
‘Won’t Give Up’: Delhi Minister Sirsa Defends Cloud Seeding Trials, Reveals Costs Amid AAP’s Attacks—EXCLUSIVE
‘Won’t Give Up’: Delhi Minister Defends Cloud Seeding Trials, Reveals Costs—EXCLUSIVE
News
China Confirms Xi-Trump Meeting In South Korea; Markets Hope For Trade Deal Breakthrough
China Confirms Xi-Trump Meeting In South Korea; Markets Hope For Trade Deal Breakthrough
Election 2025
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
From ‘Dance For Votes’ To ‘Local Goon’: Bihar Polls Turn Personal Between BJP And Congress
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica; 10 dead, 6 lakh evacuated, strongest storm in 174 years
Breaking: Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh shot dead outside home in Canada
Rahul Gandhi to share stage with Tejashwi Yadav for first time since Bihar poll dates announced
Yalgar March Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers protest at Nagpur border demanding loan waiver in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget