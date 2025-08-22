Not 'Makhanchor': MP Govt To Push Campaign To Drop Tag For Lord Krishna

The Madhya Pradesh government is preparing to launch a unique campaign urging people not to call Lord Krishna "Makhanchor", a title long associated with stories from his childhood. According to the state’s interpretation, Krishna’s playful acts of breaking butter pots were not theft, but a symbolic stand against tyranny.

CM’s Janmashtami Address

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Krishna’s actions carried a deeper meaning than commonly believed. He explained that during Krishna’s time in Gokul, butter produced from thousands of cows was sent to Mathura, where his maternal uncle and oppressive ruler Kansa lived.

"Krishna told his fellow cowherds: eat the butter yourselves, break the pots, but don’t let it reach our enemy. This was not theft but a call to resist injustice," the Chief Minister said. His story is about love and defiance against oppression, not stealing.

Yadav further emphasised that Krishna grew up in a prosperous household and had no need to steal. By openly sharing butter in front of others, the act became a symbolic protest rather than an act of mischief.

Culture Department’s Role In The Campaign

The state’s culture department has begun preparations to spread this message. Officials said the initiative will involve saints, priests, storytellers, and religious leaders to help shift public perception.

"People will be told that butter-breaking was Krishna’s rebellion against Kansa’s policies. Saints and mahants have also agreed to drop the ‘Makhanchor’ title," said Shriram Tiwai, cultural adviser to the Chief Minister. The campaign will be promoted through cultural programs, festivals, and religious gatherings.

Opposition Pushes Back

The move, however, has sparked a political row. The Opposition Congress has accused the ruling BJP government of attempting to alter mythology for political gain.

Party leader Umang Singhar criticised the initiative, saying, "The Chief Minister wants to change the leela of Lord Krishna and write his own history. We too believe Krishna did not steal butter, but why doesn’t the CM explain how he stole the people’s mandate to form his government? Such campaignsare only meant to distract from real issues."