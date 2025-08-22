Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNot 'Makhanchor': MP Govt To Push Campaign To Drop Tag For Lord Krishna

Not 'Makhanchor': MP Govt To Push Campaign To Drop Tag For Lord Krishna

Madhya Pradesh govt to launch campaign to drop 'Makhanchor' tag for Lord Krishna, calling it a symbol of resistance against Kansa. Opposition slams move as rewriting mythology.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 08:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Madhya Pradesh government is preparing to launch a unique campaign urging people not to call Lord Krishna "Makhanchor", a title long associated with stories from his childhood. According to the state’s interpretation, Krishna’s playful acts of breaking butter pots were not theft, but a symbolic stand against tyranny.

CM’s Janmashtami Address

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Krishna’s actions carried a deeper meaning than commonly believed. He explained that during Krishna’s time in Gokul, butter produced from thousands of cows was sent to Mathura, where his maternal uncle and oppressive ruler Kansa lived.

"Krishna told his fellow cowherds: eat the butter yourselves, break the pots, but don’t let it reach our enemy. This was not theft but a call to resist injustice," the Chief Minister said. His story is about love and defiance against oppression, not stealing.

Yadav further emphasised that Krishna grew up in a prosperous household and had no need to steal. By openly sharing butter in front of others, the act became a symbolic protest rather than an act of mischief.

Culture Department’s Role In The Campaign

The state’s culture department has begun preparations to spread this message. Officials said the initiative will involve saints, priests, storytellers, and religious leaders to help shift public perception.

"People will be told that butter-breaking was Krishna’s rebellion against Kansa’s policies. Saints and mahants have also agreed to drop the ‘Makhanchor’ title," said Shriram Tiwai, cultural adviser to the Chief Minister. The campaign will be promoted through cultural programs, festivals, and religious gatherings.

Opposition Pushes Back

The move, however, has sparked a political row. The Opposition Congress has accused the ruling BJP government of attempting to alter mythology for political gain.

Party leader Umang Singhar criticised the initiative, saying, "The Chief Minister wants to change the leela of Lord Krishna and write his own history. We too believe Krishna did not steal butter, but why doesn’t the CM explain how he stole the people’s mandate to form his government? Such campaignsare only meant to distract from real issues."

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 08:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Madhya Pradesh Government Lord Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Makhanchor MP Government Campaign Krishna Janmashtami Campaign
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Pauses Worker Visas For Non-US Truckers, Cites Risk To American Livelihoods
Trump Pauses Worker Visas For Non-US Truckers, Cites Risk To American Livelihoods
India
Will Delhi-NCR See Stray Dogs Relocated? Supreme Court To Deliver Interim Order Today
Will Delhi-NCR See Stray Dogs Relocated? Supreme Court To Deliver Interim Order Today
Gaming
ABP EXCLUSIVE | Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains Why India Needed An Online Gaming Bill
ABP EXCLUSIVE | Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains Why India Needed An Online Gaming Bill
World
False Active Shooter Reports Trigger Chaos At 2 US Universities
False Active Shooter Reports Trigger Chaos At 2 US Universities
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget