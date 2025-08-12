A traffic policeman confronted a BJP lawmaker's son over alleged misbehaviour after the latter's car blocked traffic on a busy road in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

The argument between the traffic constable SP Singh and Legislative Council member Chaudhary Rishipal Singh's son, Tapesh, began after he allegedly told the cop to "get lost". However, he did not expect a stern response from Singh who said: "You are maligning your father's reputation."

A video of the incident surfaced on social media and has now gone viral. It shows Tapesh sitting in a Scorpio SUV registered in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The car had a “vidhayak” sticker, a BJP flag on the bonnet, and was accompanied by an armed gunner. The SUV was parked on the busy road, blocking the traffic and causing congestion.

When constable Singh approached the car and asked the driver to move it from the middle of the road, the MLC's son allegedly snapped with "bhaag yahan se" (get lost), which started a heated altercation between the two.

In the video, the traffic cop is seen recording the entire exchange on his phone, while other police personnel try to defuse the situation.

"I am 55 years old and you are saying 'bhaag yahan se'?," the traffic cop confronted the MLC's son. To this, the lawmaker's son replied: "You are 55 years old, that's why I am showing respect."

"What respect? You are creating a traffic jam. If you had spoken nicely, this situation would not have arisen," the cop replied.

Following this, the MLC's son stressed he was speaking properly and told the cop he is "damaging the department's reputation".

The traffic cop countered, "You are damaging your father's reputation." He also threatened the man that he would upload the video on social media.

"I am more educated than you. I know how to talk. You are misusing power," he added.

The MLC’s son then nods, mumbles something, and the car moves away. The constable later said the MLC’s son had refused to identify himself and misbehaved. He also alleged that Tapesh clicked his photograph.