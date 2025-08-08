Monsoon Intensifies In Uttar Pradesh, Heavy Rain Alert For Several Districts

Monsoon activity remains strong across Uttar Pradesh, with widespread rainfall continuing. Showers in the Himalayan region are also swelling rivers in the plains, pushing up water levels in the Ganga, Yamuna and other major rivers, leaving several districts facing flood conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for multiple districts today, August 8. Western UP is expected to see scattered thundershowers, while eastern UP may get widespread heavy rain. Isolated areas could receive very heavy rainfall.

Rain To Continue Till August 13

On Friday, August 9, the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase, covering most parts of the state. The Raksha Bandhan festival is also expected to see heavy showers. Cloudy skies will persist until August 13. The ongoing rain is keeping conditions pleasant, and maximum temperatures could drop by 2–3°C over the next two days.

Heavy Rain Alert

Several districts are likely to see heavy rain on Friday. These include Mahoba, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Raebareli, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Amethi, Sultanpur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Mau, Azamgarh, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra.

In Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Firozabad, Kannauj, Agra, Mainpuri, Etah, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Auraiya, Jalaun, Kanpur and Unnao, many areas may also experience heavy rain today.

Light To Moderate Showers Expected

Light to moderate showers are forecast for Bareilly, Pilibhit, Hardoi, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur and Sant Kabir Nagar, without any official warning in place.

Some areas in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Noida, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Jhansi and Lalitpur may receive only light showers today.