Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMonsoon Intensifies In Uttar Pradesh, Heavy Rain Alert For Several Districts

Monsoon Intensifies In Uttar Pradesh, Heavy Rain Alert For Several Districts

Heavy rains lash Uttar Pradesh as IMD issues alerts for several districts; showers to continue till August 13, with risk of flooding in parts of the state.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 09:06 AM (IST)

Monsoon activity remains strong across Uttar Pradesh, with widespread rainfall continuing. Showers in the Himalayan region are also swelling rivers in the plains, pushing up water levels in the Ganga, Yamuna and other major rivers, leaving several districts facing flood conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for multiple districts today, August 8. Western UP is expected to see scattered thundershowers, while eastern UP may get widespread heavy rain. Isolated areas could receive very heavy rainfall.

Rain To Continue Till August 13

On Friday, August 9, the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase, covering most parts of the state. The Raksha Bandhan festival is also expected to see heavy showers. Cloudy skies will persist until August 13. The ongoing rain is keeping conditions pleasant, and maximum temperatures could drop by 2–3°C over the next two days.

Heavy Rain Alert

Several districts are likely to see heavy rain on Friday. These include Mahoba, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Raebareli, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Amethi, Sultanpur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Mau, Azamgarh, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra.

In Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Firozabad, Kannauj, Agra, Mainpuri, Etah, Farrukhabad, Kasganj, Auraiya, Jalaun, Kanpur and Unnao, many areas may also experience heavy rain today.

Light To Moderate Showers Expected

Light to moderate showers are forecast for Bareilly, Pilibhit, Hardoi, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur and Sant Kabir Nagar, without any official warning in place.

Some areas in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Noida, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Jhansi and Lalitpur may receive only light showers today.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 09:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh Weather Uttar Pradesh Rain Alert Uttar Pradesh Monsoon
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
Cities
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
India
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
India
‘Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation’: ECI Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations — Updates
Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation: EC Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charge — Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget