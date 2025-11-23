Missing Son Reunites With Family After 37 Years During SIR In West Bengal

Amid the intense political sparring over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in West Bengal, a remarkable human story has emerged from a quiet village in Purulia, one in which bureaucracy helped reunite a family separated for nearly four decades.

The Chakraborty family of Goboranda village had spent 37 years believing they had lost their eldest son forever. In 1988, Vivek Chakraborty left home following a dispute and never returned. Searches yielded nothing, and over time, the family resigned itself to heartbreak. But the SIR exercise, typically associated with paperwork and corrections, unexpectedly changed everything.

The turning point came through Pradip Chakraborty, Vivek’s younger brother, who works as the Booth Level Officer (BLO) for the area. During the revision drive, his name and contact number were printed on every enumeration form distributed locally. One ordinary phone call would alter the course of their lives, as per an India Today report.

Missing Man's Son Contacts His Relatives

The caller, a young man from Kolkata, sought help with identity documents. As the conversation progressed, details he shared struck Pradip with a growing, unbelievable realisation: this was his missing brother’s son.

“My elder brother last came home in 1988. We searched everywhere but found nothing,” Pradip said, recalling the emotional moment. “When this boy’s answers matched what only our family would know, I knew I was speaking to my own nephew.” Soon after, the two estranged brothers finally spoke.

Wait Of 37 Years Comes To End

After 37 years, voices once familiar returned across a crackling phone line, and with them, tears and overwhelming relief.

On the other end, Vivek struggled to contain his emotions.

“This happiness… I cannot express it,” he said. “I have been away for 37 years, and now I am going home. Without the SIR process, this reunion would never have happened. I am grateful to the Election Commission.”

The Chakraborty household, once defined by absence, is now filled with anticipation as the family prepares to welcome Vivek home again. As West Bengal continues to debate the controversy surrounding the voter roll revision, this story stands apart: a reminder that even in the midst of political heat, a government form and a printed phone number helped stitch a family back together.