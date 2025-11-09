Missile Part Falls Near Jaisalmer Village During Routine Defence Drill; No Damage Reported

A part of a missile fired during a routine defence training exercise veered off course and fell near Bhadariya village in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Saturday. The incident occurred at the Pokhran Field Firing Range, with the missile landing about 500 metres from the village, outside the designated range limits.​

The missile impact caused a loud explosion heard several kilometres away, triggering panic among residents in nearby villages. Despite the noise and momentary chaos, no injuries or damage to property were reported, news agency PTI reported.​

Prompt Response From Security Forces

Following the incident, teams from the Indian Army, Air Force, and local police quickly arrived at the site and cordoned off the area for safety. The missile's rear section was recovered and transported back to the firing range for further investigation, with searches ongoing for any remaining debris.​

No casualties, damage, or long-term danger to the public has been reported following this incident, but the investigation is underway to ensure such misfires are prevented in future drills.

Pokhran Field Firing Range is a vital site for the Indian Armed Forces to conduct weapons testing and training drills. Recent high-profile exercises, including "Tarang Shakti" and "Gagan Shakti," have been carried out in the area, underscoring the region’s strategic importance for defence preparedness.​