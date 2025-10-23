Meerut Village Clash: 25 Arrested After Gunfire And Stone-Pelting Erupts

Meerut (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Twenty-five people were arrested after a clash between two groups in Kalandi village here led to firing and stone-pelting, police said on Thursday.

In a complaint to the police, Nitin claimed that he and his associates were attacked by Dhirendra and 13 others on Wednesday with sticks, sharp-edged weapons, and firearms, attempting to kill them.

Dhirendra, in his counter-complaint, accused Nitin and 17 others of firing and pelting stones at them.

Upon receiving information about the clash, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. They recovered three licensed guns, one illegal country-made pistol, 33 live cartridges, and 10 empty shells from the scene, officials said.

Following directions from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Meerut, three police teams were formed under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police (Rural) and the Circle Officer, Sardhana.

Based on video footage and evidence from the site, 25 accused from groups were arrested, police said, adding two Scorpio SUVs and one Baleno car were also seized.

The licensed weapons used in the incident have been sent for forensic examination, and action to cancel their licenses will be taken if misuse is confirmed, officials added.

All the arrested accused have been produced before the court, and an additional police force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace.

