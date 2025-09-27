Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMaulana Tauqeer Detained Over Bareilly Protest, Demonstrators Resorted To Firing, Say Police

Maulana Tauqeer Detained Over Bareilly Protest, Demonstrators Resorted To Firing, Say Police

Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya confirms Tauqeer Raza Khan’s detention over Friday violence, 22 police injured, and 2,500–3,000 unidentified protesters involved, with strict action planned.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the wake of the recent violence in Bareilly, SSP Anurag Arya held a press briefing addressing the detention of Tauqeer Raza Khan, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council. Arya stated, “We will ensure that everyone involved in the incidents documented across the 10 FIRs is identified. Our investigation will rely on CCTV footage, manual intelligence, and technical intelligence. Strict action will be taken against anyone found to have directly or indirectly participated in the violence, in line with the Chief Minister and administration’s zero-tolerance policy toward crime. Notably, Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s name appears in seven of these FIRs.”

Speaking about the scale of the unrest, SSP Arya revealed that 22 police personnel were injured during Friday’s clashes, some sustaining injuries that may have been caused by firearms. “Final medical tests are underway to confirm the nature of these injuries,” he added. Arya also confirmed that protesters had fired weapons during the incident, which involved an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 unidentified individuals, all of whom police are now working to trace.

Addressing claims surrounding Tauqeer Raza’s involvement, Arya emphasized, “In seven FIRs, his name has come up, and this will form a key part of our investigation. The police had been assured that after Friday prayers, no one would proceed to the Islamia Inter College. However, those assurances were contradicted later. While some claimed the signatures on documents were forged, investigations show they indeed belong to the three individuals responsible for signing them.”

The police continue to pursue leads rigorously, signaling a determined approach to restoring order and holding those accountable for the unrest.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIRs Uttar Pradesh News Tauqeer Raza Khan Ittehad-e-Millat Council Bareilly Violence SSP Anurag Arya Bareilly Unrest Friday Clashes
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
World
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
India
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
World
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Deluge, Devotion, And Didi: How Kolkata’s Floods Lay Bare Bengal’s Fragile Politics And Infrastructure
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget