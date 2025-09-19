Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Masked Gunmen Fire Over 25 Rounds At Real Estate Office In Gurugram, Police Probe Gangsters Link

Masked Gunmen Fire Over 25 Rounds At Real Estate Office In Gurugram, Police Probe Gangsters Link

The shooting was allegedly ordered by gangsters operating from abroad and bullet casings recovered from the spot indicate a coordinated attack.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 12:14 PM (IST)

Panic gripped Gurugram’s Sector 45 on Thursday night after a group of masked gunmen opened fire at the office of a real estate firm MNR Buildmark.

According to police, four to five armed assailants entered the office premises near Millennium City Centre Metro Station and fired 25 to 30 rounds indiscriminately, shattering windows and damaging luxury cars parked inside. The incident took place at round 9:30 PM.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The attackers fled before police arrived at the scene.

Investigation Points To Gangsters Abroad

The shooting was allegedly ordered by gangsters operating from abroad, news agency PTI reported citing police sources. Bullet casings recovered from the spot indicated a coordinated attack, and CCTV footage is being scrutinised to identify the suspects. 

Following the attack, a complaint was lodged by property dealer Shravan Raheja at Sector 40 police station. Senior officials say the motive, whether extortion or a personal vendetta, will become clearer once the accused are apprehended.

Office Operated By Prominent Builders

MNR Buildmark’s office is operated by 11 builders involved in handling projects across Gurugram and the Delhi-NCR region, making the attack particularly alarming for the local property market and its stakeholders.

This incident adds to a troubling pattern of violence in the city over recent months. In July, Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria was targeted in a shooting, while his close associate Rohit Shakeen was gunned down the following month. In August, gunmen opened fire near the residence of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, another friend of Fazilpuria.

Authorities have ramped up security across Gurugram, especially in hotspot areas like Sector 45 and surrounding localities, vowing swift action against the perpetrators.

A police spokesperson said, “We have deployed multiple teams and are conducting thorough investigations. The priority is to maintain law and order and bring those responsible to justice.”

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Gurugram News Gurugram
