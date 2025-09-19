2 Assam Rifles Soldiers Killed In Manipur As Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire On Military Vehicle

Two soldiers of the Assam Rifles were killed on Friday after unidentified assailants opened fire on the military vehicle about 8 kilometres from Imphal Airport in Manipur.

One JCO and one jawan were killed in what a senior security officer told ANI to be a "terrorist attack" in the Bishnupur district of Manipur.

The terrorists escaped in a white van after attacking the military truck in which the troops were travelling on a busy road.

#WATCH | Manipur | Ambush on security forces in Nambol Sabal area of Bishnupur; Details awaited



The troops showed restraint while retaliating to avoid any civilian casualties. The security forces have launched search operations to nab the terrorists behind the attack, the official said further.

According to news agency ANI, five Assam Rifles personnel are currently undergoing treatment Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, condemned the attack and expressed grief over the loss of lives of the two jawans.

"I am deeply shaken to hear about the ambush on our brave 33 Assam Rifles personnel at Nambol Sabal Leikai. The loss of two jawans and injuries to several others is a cruel blow to us all," Singh said in a post on X.

"My deepest condolences to the families of the fallen and prayers for the quick recovery of the injured. Their courage and sacrifice will remain in our hearts forever. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must face the harshest punishment," he added.