Man Disabled In Road Accident Awarded Rs 75.67 Lakh Compensation By Delhi Tribunal

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal here has awarded Rs 75.67 lakh as compensation to a man who suffered 70 per cent permanent disability in a road accident over two years ago.

Presiding Officer Shelly Arora was hearing the case filed by Anil, who suffered grievous injuries after a speeding truck hit his scooty on August 21, 2023.

In the order dated October 30, the tribunal said, "Injured has his right (side) below knee amputated. Disfigurement basically means something which is not in form or shape or figure which implies that the appearance of someone was spoiled on account of injuries sustained in the accident." The tribunal also noted that Anil's age at the time of the accident was 23 and that the injury caused him immense physical and emotional trauma, impacting his whole life.

"It compensates the victim on account of his inability to enjoy the basic amenities of life as any other normal person can, taking into account the age and the deprivation he would have to undergo and suffer due to injuries," it said.

Anil was grievously injured and permanently disabled after the truck rammed into his two-wheeler from behind near Sarita Vihar metro station.

He was travelling on the scooter with his two friends, Krishnan Gopal and Ketan Kumar. Gopal was killed in the accident and Ketan was injured.

Noting the evidence before it, the tribunal said, "It is thus held that the accident happened due to rash and negligent driving of the driver of the offending vehicle." It then awarded Rs 75.67 lakh as compensation to Anil under various heads.

The tribunal said the insurer, New India Assurance Co. Ltd., has to deposit the amount.

