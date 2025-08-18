West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a new rehabilitation initiative for migrant labourers from the state, even as she reiterated allegations of harassment faced by Bengali-speaking workers in BJP-ruled states.

The programme, titled ‘Shramshree’, will provide monthly financial assistance and additional welfare measures for those returning home after alleged discrimination and attacks outside Bengal.

Bengal Shramshree Scheme: Rehabilitation Allowance Of ₹5,000, Monthly Aid For 1 Year

According to CM Banerjee, every returning migrant will receive a one-time travel and rehabilitation allowance of ₹5,000, followed by a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 for up to one year if they are no provided with employment.

“Those who return will receive 5,000 rupees as travel assistance and a one-time rehabilitation allowance. This means they will be given financial assistance for one year until they find new employment. The nodal department for this is the Labour Department,” she said, as quoted by Anand Bazar Patrika.

The Chief Minister noted that around 22 lakh migrant workers from Bengal have already registered on the state portal, and about 10,000 have returned in the past few days. “After registering on the Shramshree portal, they will be given an ID card. This will allow them to receive the benefits offered by the state government,” Banerjee said.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Wider benefits under the scheme

The West Bengal Chief Minister said the scheme is designed to ensure financial stability, skill-building, and basic entitlements for returning workers. The government will assess skills and provide training under ‘Utkarsh Bangla’, along with job cards under the Karmashree project, which has already issued 7.8 million cards.

Additional benefits will include access to loan facilities, Khadyasathi ration cards, Swasthyasathi health coverage, accommodation in community coaching centres for those without homes, and school admission for children. Beneficiaries will also be eligible for Kanyashree and Shikshashree schemes.

Banerjee said, “All 2.24 million workers from Bengal who are currently outside the state will be able to avail the benefits of ‘Shramshree.’ Those who haven’t registered can do so.”

She further alleged that 2,700 families had faced severe harassment in other states. “In a few days, the number of people who have returned to the state is almost 10,000… Those who have returned after being tortured will get 5,000 rupees each,” she added.

Mamata Reiterates Allegations Of Targeted Harassment Of Bengalis In BJP-Ruled States

While announcing the scheme, the Chief Minister accused BJP-ruled states of discrimination against Bengali speakers. “Various states where double-engine governments exist are targeting Bengali language and identity. If someone speaks in Bengali, they are marked as offenders. Some are pushed towards Bangladesh, some are jailed, and others harassed at police stations,” she alleged, according to Anand Bazar Patrika.

She also recounted disturbing reports, including one from Andhra Pradesh, where she said a worker was murdered and his body was not allowed to be taken back. “This is why we launched the project. The aim is to help people stand on their own feet,” Banerjee said.

Speaking at another occasion to mark Kanyashree Day on 14 August, Banerjee stressed the importance of protecting the Bengali language while also valuing English. She claimed to have received information that a Bengali-speaking individual was denied a hotel room in Noida. “Those who are trying to discriminate against Bengalis do have any idea of the language that icons like Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Kavi Nazrul Islam and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose spoke?” she asked, as reported by news agency IANS.

On women’s empowerment, the TMC supremo pointed out that more than 93 lakh young women have benefited from the Kanyashree scheme so far. “I always think that a society where women are not well off can never be well off. Empowerment of women is necessary for the development of society,” she said, adding that the government’s goal is to reach one crore beneficiaries soon.