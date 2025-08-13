Bengali Films To Get Daily Prime Time Slot In West Bengal Cinemas, Orders State Government

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has introduced a new mandate aimed at boosting the presence of Bengali cinema in theatres across the state.

Daily prime time slot for Bengali films

As per a notification issued on Wednesday, every cinema hall and each screen in multiplexes will be required to showcase at least one Bengali film daily during prime time, defined as the period between 3:00 PM and 9:00 PM. This will amount to 365 prime time screenings per year for each screen.

“In every Cinema hall, and in all screens (each screen) of every multiplex situated in this State, 365 prime time shows/screenings of Bengali films shall mandatorily be held throughout the year, with at least one Bengali show per day for all 365 days during the year. Explanation: Prime time shows shall mean shows held between 3:00 PM to 9.00 PM,” the notification read.

Amendments to Cinemas Regulation Rules

The order stated, "In suppression of previous Notification No.3523-ICA(N) dated 14th September 2018, in order to encourage the Bengali Film Industry, the issue of mandatory screening of Bengali films by Cinema Halls/ Multiplexes of this State was under the active consideration of the State Government."

It went on to add, "Now, after careful consideration of all aspects of the matter, and in exercise of the power conferred by sub-section (3) of section 5 of the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1954 the Governor is hereby pleased to issue the following direction to all licensees of the State," before outlining the new mandate in the official notification.

To formalise the move, the state will amend the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation of Public Exhibitions) Rules, 1956. Relevant departments, local authorities, and cinema associations have been directed to ensure the rule is strictly implemented.

The decision is being seen as a significant step to promote regional cinema and provide consistent visibility for Bengali films amid stiff competition from Hindi and international releases.