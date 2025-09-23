Mamata Banerjee on Kolkata Floods: In the city’s flash flood situation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again blamed the Centre as disaster struck just ahead of the festive season. Overnight record rain left Kolkata submerged. Most roads were waterlogged, causing immense suffering. From north to south, residents struggled with the water crisis.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave an exclusive interview to ABP Ananda’s Senior Vice President Suman Dey and said, “This kind of rain has almost never happened. This was extremely unusual rainfall. In Uttarakhand, Dehradun, Delhi, Mumbai—everywhere there have been terrible scenes. When the rain comes, it cannot be stopped. Nature’s barriers are breaking down. There has been a cloudburst. Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly have all been affected. Kolkata has been hit the hardest.”

In the wake of the city’s waterlogging crisis, the Chief Minister pointed fingers at the Centre. She said, “DVC released water after filling up—water from Maithon, water from Panchet…the water coming from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar…Bengal is like a boat…all of it goes to Farakka…DVC doesn’t do dredging. They haven’t dredged for 15 years. This is not in our hands. If it were in our hands, we would have done it.”

Compensation And Jobs for Victims’ Families

In her exclusive interview with ABP Ananda’s Senior Vice President Suman Dey, the Chief Minister said that families of those who died due to electrocution in this disaster would be given jobs. She said she has spoken to the CESC authorities. If CESC does not provide jobs, the Chief Minister assured jobs and compensation from the state.

She said, “The state government is also standing by the families of the deceased. Life cannot be compensated with money. So many lives have been lost just before the festival. I urge everyone not to go out on the roads while the water remains.” She added, “There have been multiple accidents before as well, but CESC is not working carefully. People’s lives should not be lost like this. CESC must provide compensation and jobs.”

Pujo Holidays Preponed

At the same time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that in this situation, government schools would begin Pujo holidays from today, Tuesday. She also requested ICSE and CBSE schools to declare at least two days of holiday starting today. Private offices have been requested to allow work from home for the next two days. She further requested that universities, if possible, declare holidays for the next two days or shift to online classes due to the natural calamity.