‘My Crops Suffered More Than Yours’: Kharge’s Snubs Farmer Over Crop Damage Amid Heavy Rains

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has drawn attention after a video surfaced of his interaction with a distressed farmer at his residence in Kalaburagi, a region still reeling from recent floods that have devastated standing crops.

In the clip, the farmer is seen explaining that he had cultivated four acres of land, only to face heavy damage due to relentless rains. Instead of offering sympathy, Kharge responded with a personal comparison.

“I have planted in 40 acres, and my crops have been damaged even worse,” Kharge told him. He went on to add, “This is like a person who has delivered three children coming to someone who has delivered six and talking about the struggle.”

Kharge further advised the farmer not to visit him “just for publicity,” insisting that he was fully aware of the crisis. “I know the extent of crop losses this year. You may be able to sustain, but it is difficult for us. With the size of our plantation, sustaining is very tough,” he remarked.

The comments come at a time when there are growing demands for Kalaburagi in north Karnataka, part of the Congress-ruled state, to be declared a flood-hit area, with a special relief package for affected farmers.

Heavy rains have battered several parts of the district, particularly Chittapur, where the Kangana river has overflowed. Kharif crops such as gram, soya, cotton and pulses have suffered extensive damage, leaving cultivators in a precarious situation.