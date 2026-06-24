Major Fire Breaks Out In Labour Settlements Near Delhi's Udyog Bhawan

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a cluster of temporary tin-sheds for labourers near Udyog Bhawan here in the early hours of Wednesday, gutting around 200 structures, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The DFS received a call at 3.02 am informing about fire in an electric panel near the labour jhuggis close to Udyog Bhawan. The blaze quickly spread through the densely packed tin-shed rooms, prompting a major firefighting operation, he said.

Work has commenced on the demolition of Udyog Bhawan, one of the prominent government office complexes in the Central Vista area, as part of the Centre's ambitious redevelopment programme. The dismantling of Udyog Bhawan, constructed in the late 1950s, follows the demolition of neighbouring Nirman Bhawan.

Fire officials said the incident was initially attended by two water tenders, but the scale of the blaze led to upgrades, with 19 fire-fighting vehicles, including water tenders, water bowsers and other specialised units, being pressed into service.

The fire was brought under control at around 5.30 am. Officials said the blaze involved approximately 200 temporary labour accommodations and LPG cylinders.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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