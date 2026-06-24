Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMajor Fire Breaks Out In Labour Settlements Near Delhi's Udyog Bhawan

Major Fire Breaks Out In Labour Settlements Near Delhi's Udyog Bhawan

The fire was brought under control at around 5.30 am. Officials said the blaze involved approximately 200 temporary labour accommodations and LPG cylinders.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 08:05 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a cluster of temporary tin-sheds for labourers near Udyog Bhawan here in the early hours of Wednesday, gutting around 200 structures, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The DFS received a call at 3.02 am informing about fire in an electric panel near the labour jhuggis close to Udyog Bhawan. The blaze quickly spread through the densely packed tin-shed rooms, prompting a major firefighting operation, he said.

Work has commenced on the demolition of Udyog Bhawan, one of the prominent government office complexes in the Central Vista area, as part of the Centre's ambitious redevelopment programme. The dismantling of Udyog Bhawan, constructed in the late 1950s, follows the demolition of neighbouring Nirman Bhawan.

Fire officials said the incident was initially attended by two water tenders, but the scale of the blaze led to upgrades, with 19 fire-fighting vehicles, including water tenders, water bowsers and other specialised units, being pressed into service.

The fire was brought under control at around 5.30 am. Officials said the blaze involved approximately 200 temporary labour accommodations and LPG cylinders.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Shiv Sena UBT Row: MP Sanjay Dina Patil Cites Internal Issues Behind Party Discontent

Published at : 24 Jun 2026 08:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Fire Udyog Bhawan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Major Fire Breaks Out In Labour Settlements Near Delhi's Udyog Bhawan
Major Fire Breaks Out In Labour Settlements Near Delhi's Udyog Bhawan
Cities
Gurugram Traffic Alert: Sukhrali Route Diverted Till July 20 Due To Sewer Work
Gurugram Traffic Alert: Sukhrali Route Diverted Till July 20 Due To Sewer Work
Cities
UP Launches Statewide Crackdown On Illegal Coaching Centres
UP Launches Statewide Crackdown On Illegal Coaching Centres
Cities
Delhi Heatwave Ends! Thunderstorms Bring 15°C Drop, Strong Winds
Delhi Gets Rain Relief As Thunderstorms Break Intense Heat; More Showers Likely
Advertisement

Videos

Shiv Sena UBT Row: MP Sanjay Dina Patil Cites Internal Issues Behind Party Discontent
Pune Lohagad Death Case: Alleged Conspiracy Angle Emerges in Ketan Agarwal Fall Incident
Breaking: SIT Flags Irregularities in Ram Mandir Donation Theft Probe, Raises Monitoring Concerns
Lucknow Fire: SIT Inspects Death Trap Building as Families Demand Accountability
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: LDA Revives Demolition Action After 15 Deaths Expose Decade-Old Lapses
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget