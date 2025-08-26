Major Fire Breaks Out At Bike Showroom In Pune, 60 Vehicles Gutted

Nearly 60 two-wheelers were gutted when a fire broke out at a motorbike showroom-cum-service centre on Bund Garden Road in Pune’s Tarabaug area on Monday evening, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 8.30 pm on the ground floor of a three-storey building housing a TVS showroom and service centre. A massive fire engulfed the premises, filling it with thick smoke, a fire brigade official said.

One person trapped due to smoke inhalation was rescued safely, he added.

Fire tenders and a water tanker were rushed to the spot. “The blaze was brought under control within 30 minutes using breathing apparatus. Cooling operations are underway,” the official said.

Among the vehicles destroyed were petrol and electric two-wheelers, including both new bikes and those brought in for repairs. Electrical wiring, machinery, batteries, spare parts, computers, and documents were also damaged.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.