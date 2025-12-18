Maharashtra Village Records Over 27,000 Births In Three Months, Exposing Massive Cyber Fraud

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In an astonishing revelation, a small village in Maharashtra with a population of just 1,500 has officially recorded 27,397 births in a span of three months. The implausible figures have stunned authorities and triggered investigations into what is now being described as one of the largest birth certificate scams in the state.

The shocking irregularities surfaced at Shendurusani gram panchayat in Arni tehsil of Yavatmal district, raising serious concerns about the integrity of India’s digital civil registration systems.

Discrepancy Detected During Routine Verification Drive

The anomaly came to light during a special verification drive conducted between September and November 2025, aimed at scrutinising delayed birth and death registrations. As officials began cross-checking records, the numbers immediately stood out as wildly inconsistent with the village’s actual population.

What initially appeared to be a clerical error soon revealed something far more serious.

Civil Registration System Allegedly Breached

Preliminary investigations indicate that the Civil Registration System (CRS)—the digital platform used for recording births and deaths—had been compromised. Authorities discovered that the CRS login credentials of the Shendurusani gram panchayat were mapped to Mumbai, pointing towards the involvement of a well-organised cybercrime network.

This digital breach allowed thousands of registrations to be entered remotely, completely bypassing local jurisdictional controls.

Inquiry Committee Confirms Registrations Were Illegal

Following the exposure, the district health officer filed a formal complaint at Yavatmal city police station. Simultaneously, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Mandar Patki constituted an inquiry committee led by the deputy CEO of the panchayat department.

After conducting an on-ground inspection in Shendurusani, the committee reached a damning conclusion: all 27,397 birth entries and seven recorded deaths fell outside the gram panchayat’s jurisdiction.

Concerns Over Possible Misuse of Fake Birth Records

Authorities are now investigating how the CRS ID was accessed and whether these fabricated registrations were exploited for identity fraud, access to government welfare schemes, or other illegal purposes. The scale of the operation has raised alarm bells across administrative and law enforcement circles.

Could these records have been used to create fake identities? Were they linked to benefits meant for genuine citizens? These are among the questions officials are now racing to answer.

Political Reaction and Demand for Cancellation

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who visited the village on Wednesday, claimed that 99% of the names listed in the suspect birth records belong to individuals from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. “I have spoken to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded that all these birth registration entries be cancelled,” Somaiya told the media. Police Case Registered Under Criminal and IT Laws

In response to the findings, police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to unravel the full extent of the fraud and identify those behind it.