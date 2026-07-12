600 Chickens Die After Rain Floods Poultry Farm In Maharashtra

Heavy rain and flooding continue to wreak havoc across several parts of the country, with Maharashtra among the worst-affected states. In Raigad district, a poultry farm suffered extensive losses after floodwaters entered the premises, killing around 600 chickens and destroying stored feed.

The incident occurred in Ravalje village in the Patanus area of Raigad district, where incessant rainfall caused the nearby river to overflow. As water inundated the poultry farm, nearly 600 live birds drowned, while the feed stocked at the facility was also damaged.

Poultry Farmer Seeks Government Compensation

Poultry farm owner Vikas Shelke said the natural disaster had caused losses worth several lakh rupees. He urged the state government to provide immediate financial assistance to compensate for the damage.

Locals Demand Damage Assessment

Residents have appealed to the local administration to conduct a spot inspection and prepare a damage assessment report at the earliest. Farmers and livestock owners in the region have also sought compensation, saying heavy rainfall has severely affected their livelihoods.

Rain-Related Death Toll Rises in Maharashtra

Heavy monsoon rains have continued to claim lives across Maharashtra. According to reports, 62 people died and 74 were injured in rain-related incidents between June 1 and July 8. Building collapses accounted for 25 deaths, while 23 people were killed in lightning strikes. Six people each died in incidents involving falling trees and landslides, while two others lost their lives in flood-related accidents.