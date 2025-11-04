Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMaharashtra Civic Body Polls To Be Held On Dec 2, Results on Dec 3

Maharashtra Civic Body Polls To Be Held On Dec 2, Results on Dec 3

They have alleged discrepancies in the updated voter list, revised as of July 1, claiming it includes duplicate and fake entries that require thorough verification.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 04:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Maharashtra State Election Commission is set to announce the long-pending schedule for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other local body elections at 4 PM on Tuesday. State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare will address a press conference in Mumbai to formally declare the dates, ending months of speculation and uncertainty.

The announcement comes amid heightened political tension, as opposition parties have urged the commission to defer the polls. They have alleged discrepancies in the updated voter list, revised as of July 1, claiming it includes duplicate and fake entries that require thorough verification.

The nomination process will begin on November 10. Voting will take place on December 2 and the counting of votes will be held on December 3.

 

Also read
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC Breaking News ABP Live Maharashtra BMC Elections Bombay Municipal Corporation Polls
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Bihar
NDA Or Mahagathbandhan: Who Will Form The Government In Bihar? Check What Matrize-IANS Survey Reveals
NDA Or Mahagathbandhan: Who Will Form The Government In Bihar? Check What Matrize-IANS Survey Reveals
Cities
Maharashtra Civic Body Polls To Be Held On Dec 2, Results on Dec 3
Maharashtra Civic Body Polls To Be Held On Dec 2, Results on Dec 3
Cities
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
India
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget