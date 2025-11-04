Maharashtra Civic Body Polls To Be Held On Dec 2, Results on Dec 3

The Maharashtra State Election Commission is set to announce the long-pending schedule for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other local body elections at 4 PM on Tuesday. State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare will address a press conference in Mumbai to formally declare the dates, ending months of speculation and uncertainty.

The announcement comes amid heightened political tension, as opposition parties have urged the commission to defer the polls. They have alleged discrepancies in the updated voter list, revised as of July 1, claiming it includes duplicate and fake entries that require thorough verification.

The nomination process will begin on November 10. Voting will take place on December 2 and the counting of votes will be held on December 3.