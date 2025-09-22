Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesOBC Activist's Car Set On Fire In Maharashtra's Jalna Amid Quota Row

OBC Activist's Car Set On Fire In Maharashtra's Jalna Amid Quota Row

An OBC activist's car was allegedly torched by supporters of Manoj Jarange. The police have registered a case against an unidentified person and are examining the CCTV footage for the investigation.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 03:14 PM (IST)

Jalna (Maharashtra), Sep 22 (PTI) Amid the quota row, an unidentified person set ablaze the car of an OBC activist in Maharashtra's Jalna city, police said on Monday.

The CCTV footage showed a person pouring an inflammable liquid from a bottle onto OBC activist Navnath Waghmare's parked car and then setting it on fire at around 10 pm on Sunday in Neelam Nagar area.

The upper portion of the vehicle was damaged before locals rushed to the spot and helped douse the flames.

Later, speaking to media persons, Waghmare alleged the act was carried out by supporters of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange, who is a resident of Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.

Waghmare lodged a complaint at the Kadim Jalna police station.

The police have registered a case against an unidentified person and are examining the CCTV footage for the investigation, an official said.

Notably, Waghmare and other OBC activists have been opposing reservations to the Maratha community members under the Other Backward Classes category.

"My car was deliberately set on fire. The residents helped save it before the blaze spread. I will not be intimidated. We follow the Constitution and do not resort to such acts. What if OBC activists had burnt Jarange's car?" Waghmare said.

He alleged the role of Jarange's supporters in the incident and demanded that police act against them.

Jalna district has become a flashpoint in the ongoing tussle over reservations among Maratha, OBC, Dhangar and Banjara communities.

The OBC activists here have strongly opposed the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette, to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas in the Marathwada region, thereby making them eligible for OBC quota benefits.

They have argued that extending OBC status to Marathas will reduce opportunities for the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and the existing Other Backward Classes.

Last week, the Banjara community members held a protest here for inclusion in the ST category.

Presently, Banjaras benefit from a 3 per cent quota under the Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) segment.

Dhangar activist Dipak Borhade has also been staging a fast-unto-death for the past six days in Jalna, demanding ST status for the community.

On Sunday, advocate Gunratan Sadavarte, a vocal critic of the Maratha quota and activist Manoj Jarange, visited Jalna to extend support to Borhade.

Protesters attempted to attack the car of Sadavarte here on Sunday afternoon.

Jarange has led protests and observed fasts multiple times, demanding the reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category.

In response, the state government issued a resolution (GR) earlier this month on the implementation of the Hyderabad gazette to expedite the issuance of Kunbi (an OBC caste) certificates to Marathas from the Marathwada region who can prove their Kunbi caste antecedents. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Maratha Reservation Maharashtra OBC Jalna Manoj Jarange Maratha Quota MAHARASHTRA NEWS
