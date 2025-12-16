Cracks In Mahayuti? Ajit Pawar’s NCP Signals Solo Bid In Mumbai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The BJP and Shiv Sena are likely to contest together in most urban local bodies, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has indicated readiness to fight both within and outside the ruling Mahayuti alliance. During a recent meeting of the party’s election decision-making committee, NCP leaders said preparations were in place for all scenarios.

This political activity in Maharashtra has intensified ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, with alliance calculations and seat preparations gathering pace across parties.

NCP Ready For 50 Mumbai Seats

Sources said the NCP has completed groundwork for at least 50 seats in Mumbai. The final call on whether the party will remain part of the Mahayuti is expected to be taken by Ajit Pawar. Political circles are closely watching his decision, which could seriously alter alliance equations in the state.

Municipal Election Schedule Announced

Amid political churn, the Election Commission has announced the schedule for municipal elections in Maharashtra. Polls will be held for 29 municipal corporations, covering 2,869 seats.

According to the schedule:

Nominations: December 23–30

Scrutiny: December 31

Withdrawal deadline: January 2, 2026

Symbol allotment & final candidate list: January 3

Polling: January 15, 2026

Counting of votes: January 16, 2026

The Commission clarified that nomination papers will be accepted offline, and candidates must submit their caste certificates within six months of the election. The July 1, 2025 voter list will be used for the polls.

Opposition parties have repeatedly raised concerns over alleged discrepancies in voter lists and had demanded that local body elections be postponed until the issues were resolved. Despite these objections, the election schedule has now been formally notified.

NCP Leaders Meet Amit Shah

Senior NCP leaders from the Ajit Pawar faction, national working president Praful Patel and Maharashtra state president Sunil Tatkare met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Sources said Shah advised them to form alliances wherever possible in Maharashtra. He also reportedly conveyed that he has no objection if Ajit Pawar’s NCP reconciles with Sharad Pawar’s faction. Shah further assured the leaders that he would soon hold discussions with BJP’s Maharashtra leadership.

Following the meeting, sources indicated that a meeting between NCP leaders and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be held as early as Wednesday.