Madhya Pradesh Woman Preparing For Judicial Service Vanishes From Train

A mysterious disappearance has rocked a family in Madhya Pradesh after 28-year-old Archana Tiwari, a young woman aspiring to become a civil judge, vanished without a trace from a train. Archana was traveling home on the Indore–Bilaspur Narmada Express when she suddenly disappeared, sparking a frantic search and growing concern among authorities and loved ones.

Archana, who resides in Indore and has been diligently preparing for the judicial services exam, boarded the B-3 coach on the morning of August 7, heading toward her hometown of Katni. But when the train arrived at Katni station, she did not get off as expected. Alarm bells rang for her family, who quickly began searching for her.

The mystery deepened when Archana’s bag was discovered at the next stop, Umaria station. Her relatives, who were alerted and waiting at Umaria, found the belongings left behind in her coach—but Archana herself was nowhere to be found.

Katni Railway Police Sub-Inspector Anil Maravi confirmed that Archana last spoke with her family around 10:15 a.m. that day. She mentioned the train was near Bhopal, but shortly afterward, her phone went unreachable, switching off completely.

Investigators have noted that Archana was spotted at Rani Kamlapati station in Bhopal, but following that stop, fellow passengers say she was no longer on board. Since then, no one has been able to account for her whereabouts.

The railway police have opened a missing person case and are combing through CCTV footage and tracking mobile signals in a desperate attempt to uncover clues