MP Man Shoots Dead Teen Daughter In Suspected Honour Killing, Dumps Body In River

HomeCitiesMP Man Shoots Dead Teen Daughter In Suspected Honour Killing, Dumps Body In River

He initially claimed her death was accidental, but police found her body in the Kwari River after a neighbour reported a gunshot. Sikarwar is now detained.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 09:04 PM (IST)
A 17-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly shot dead by her father in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district and her body dumped in the Kwari river, police said on Sunday. Investigators suspect the killing was carried out in the name of “honour.”

The victim, identified as Divya, was a Class 12 student. Her body was recovered from the Kwari river near Galetha village on Sunday morning, five days after the murder, Civil Lines police station in-charge Darshan Shukla told PTI.

Father Held After Neighbour’s Tip-Off

The accused, Bharat alias Bantu Sikarwar, was detained on Saturday following a tip-off from a neighbour, who reported that Divya had been missing for several days. The caller also told police that he had heard a gunshot and a scream from Sikarwar’s residence in Morena’s Ambah Bypass area on 23 September.

Initially, the father gave evasive replies about his daughter’s whereabouts. Under sustained questioning, he first claimed Divya had died after a ceiling fan fell on her head and that he disposed of her body in the river because she was “unmarried.”

Motive Linked to Relationship

As per the report, Sikarwar had been upset after discovering that his daughter was in a relationship, which police suspect may have triggered the alleged honour killing.

Search Operation and Recovery

Police launched a search operation on Saturday with the help of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF). The operation had to be paused after dark and resumed on Sunday morning. Around 10 a.m., Divya’s body was recovered and sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further action will be taken once the autopsy report is received, police said.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 09:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
MP News Morena News CRime News
