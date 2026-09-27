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English NewsCitiesFIR Registered In LPU 'Rape' Case, University Says 'Rumours' An Attempt To Damage Its Image

FIR Registered In LPU 'Rape' Case, University Says 'Rumours' An Attempt To Damage Its Image

The FIR also states that the role of university officials accused of attempting to suppress the matter will be examined as part of the investigation.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 01:44 PM (IST)

Kapurthala Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with the alleged rape of a female student at Lovely Professional University (LPU). Police said the case was registered based on the student's statement and that an investigation is underway.

The FIR also states that the role of university officials accused of attempting to suppress the matter will be examined as part of the investigation.

Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said police had registered a case against unknown persons based on the statement recorded by the student. He said the investigation was currently underway and that police were also verifying claims and information circulating on social media.

Police Clarify Viral Suicide Video

The SSP also addressed a video related to a suicide that has been circulating on social media. He said the video was old and was linked to an incident that took place on September 11.

Police are now examining and cross-checking the different pieces of information emerging in connection with the LPU controversy.

Amid the controversy, LPU also issued a statement. Dr Saurabh Lakhanpal, Executive Dean, Student Welfare, said the manner in which rumours were being circulated appeared to indicate an organised attempt to damage the university's reputation.

He appealed to students not to believe unverified claims and urged them to confirm information before sharing it.

The controversy has also drawn attention to a political connection involving the university. LPU founder-chancellor and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal recently left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mittal had been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab on an AAP ticket and joined the BJP in April along with six other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs.

Protests Started After Viral Social Media Message

The protests at LPU began after a message alleging that a female student had been raped went viral on social media. At around 2 am, a large number of students gathered on the university campus, following which the protest turned violent.

Incidents of vandalism and arson were reported on the campus during the unrest.

The protests continued into the morning, with students blocking the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway. Police officials subsequently reached the spot and held talks with students and student organisations.

The key question now before the police is the source of the viral social media message and the veracity of the allegations made in it. Following the registration of the FIR, these aspects will also form part of the investigation.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab News LPU LPU Rape Case
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