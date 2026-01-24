Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesNoida Techie Death: Krishna Karunesh Appointed CEO Of Noida Authority After Engineer’s Death Triggers Scrutiny

Noida Techie Death: Krishna Karunesh Appointed CEO Of Noida Authority After Engineer's Death Triggers Scrutiny

Karunesh, a 2011-batch IAS officer, replaces Lokesh M. Karunesh, who had been serving as the Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of the authority.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
A major administrative change has been effected at the Noida Authority, with IAS officer Krishna Karunesh appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Karunesh, a 2011-batch IAS officer, replaces Lokesh M. Karunesh, who had been serving as the Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of the authority.

Noida Authority Under Scrutiny

The appointment comes at a time when the Noida Authority has been under intense scrutiny following the death of engineer Yuvraj Mehta in Sector 150.

The case triggered serious allegations related to systemic negligence, accountability, and the role of officials. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the matter and ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

Following the developments, Dr. Lokesh M. was transferred from the post of CEO.

Officer Known For Administrative Experience

Krishna Karunesh is considered one of Uttar Pradesh’s most dynamic IAS officers. Originally from Bihar, he holds a Master’s degree and an LLB.

Over the course of his career, he has served in several key administrative roles, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in Ghaziabad district. He has also served as District Magistrate in Hapur and Balrampur districts, and as Joint Magistrate in Kushinagar district.

Case Remains Under Investigation

The death of engineer Yuvraj Mehta continues to remain a subject of public and administrative discussion, with the SIT investigation currently underway following the Chief Minister’s intervention.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the new CEO of Noida Authority?

IAS officer Krishna Karunesh has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida Authority. He is a 2011-batch IAS officer.

Why was the previous CEO, Lokesh M., transferred?

Lokesh M. was transferred from the post of CEO following intense scrutiny of the Noida Authority after the death of engineer Yuvraj Mehta.

What led to the scrutiny of the Noida Authority?

The Noida Authority has been under scrutiny due to serious allegations of systemic negligence and accountability following the death of engineer Yuvraj Mehta in Sector 150.

What action has been taken regarding the death of engineer Yuvraj Mehta?

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. The case remains under investigation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Noida Authority Scrutiny Krishana Karunesh Noida Techie Death Case
