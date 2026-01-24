Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A major administrative change has been effected at the Noida Authority, with IAS officer Krishna Karunesh appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Karunesh, a 2011-batch IAS officer, replaces Lokesh M. Karunesh, who had been serving as the Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of the authority.

Noida Authority Under Scrutiny

The appointment comes at a time when the Noida Authority has been under intense scrutiny following the death of engineer Yuvraj Mehta in Sector 150.

The case triggered serious allegations related to systemic negligence, accountability, and the role of officials. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the matter and ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

Following the developments, Dr. Lokesh M. was transferred from the post of CEO.

Officer Known For Administrative Experience

Krishna Karunesh is considered one of Uttar Pradesh’s most dynamic IAS officers. Originally from Bihar, he holds a Master’s degree and an LLB.

Over the course of his career, he has served in several key administrative roles, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in Ghaziabad district. He has also served as District Magistrate in Hapur and Balrampur districts, and as Joint Magistrate in Kushinagar district.

Case Remains Under Investigation

The death of engineer Yuvraj Mehta continues to remain a subject of public and administrative discussion, with the SIT investigation currently underway following the Chief Minister’s intervention.