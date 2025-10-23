Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kolkata Air Quality 'Poor' After Diwali: Firecrackers, Lax Enforcement Blamed

Environmentalists blame lax enforcement of regulations and reclassification of "green" fireworks for the pollution spike, causing discomfort and breathing problems, especially for vulnerable populations.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 09:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata, Oct 23 (PTI) The city’s air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the third day in a row on Thursday, with the overall average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 195 (PM 2.5), a West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) official said.

Environmentalists said the continued bursting of firecrackers since Kali Puja on Monday had prevented particulate matter from dispersing. The situation was aggravated by Kali idol immersion processions that continued till Wednesday night and post-Diwali celebrations.

As on Thursday afternoon, the average AQI was 195 for Kolkata, which is 'extremely unhealthy' for ailing and senior citizens and has the potential to cause discomfort to normal persons, the official said.

At the Victoria Memorial air monitoring station, the AQI was 188, while Fort William recorded 192.

"Both readings are close to the ‘poor’ benchmark but technically fall under the ‘moderate’ category," the official added.

Similarly, the AQI at Jadavpur was 196 and at Bidhannagar 179 — both hovering near the ‘poor’ range of 201-300.

Apart from fine particulate matter (PM 2.5), pollutants such as PM10 and SO₂ were also contributing to the deteriorating air quality, the WBPCB official said.

AQI from 201-300 is termed poor and from 101-200 as moderate - both causing breathing problems and discomfort.

Environmentalists blamed prolonged firecracker use for the spike.

"On successive evenings since Kali Puja, loud firecrackers were burst till midnight, far beyond the 8 pm–10 pm window permitted by the WBPCB," environmentalist Somendra Mohan Ghosh said.

He added that pollutants "hung in the air till Wednesday noon" following the frenzied celebrations, with pets and newborns disturbed by the high-decibel explosions.

Ghosh alleged that despite the presence of hospitals near Deshapriya Park and Sarat Bose Road, fireworks continued unabated on Wednesday night during immersion processions and even on Thursday during Bhai Phonta celebrations.

"Neither police nor revellers paid attention to the sufferings of patients and residents," he said.

Ghosh also criticised the recent reclassification of green fireworks, claiming that manufacturers no longer need environmental clearance from the WBPCB to operate.

"This was done in the name of ease of doing business, but it makes it easier for manufacturers to produce polluting crackers without proper monitoring," he alleged.

Echoing similar concerns, Naba Dutta of the environmental group Sabuj Manch said, "Poor enforcement during festivals like Kali Puja and Diwali strengthens the belief that authorities fail to adequately enforce rules, leading to widespread violations of time and noise restrictions." 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 09:19 PM (IST)
Kolkata News Kolkata Air Quality
