The Punjab chapter of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) on Friday announced a two-day statewide protest outside all District Magistrate offices on December 18 and 19. The decision was taken during a meeting at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh, where the organisation said the demonstrations would remain peaceful.

KMM leaders warned that if the government fails to respond to their demands, they will launch a Rail Roko agitation in Amritsar, Ferozepur, Sangrur and Bathinda starting December 20. They reminded the state that their memorandum of demands had been submitted on December 1 and urged authorities to initiate dialogue to prevent escalation.

Criticism of Government Action

The Morcha accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of neglecting farmers’ issues and remaining silent on the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, a promise they claim the ruling party had made to address. The arrest of farmer leaders on December 5 was condemned as “police rule,” with KMM alleging that law and order is deteriorating even as action is targeted at farmer activists.

The group also denounced the recent lathicharge on farmers in Rajasthan’s Tibi region and accused the BJP government there of prioritising corporate interests over local communities and environmental regulations.

Key Demands

KMM reiterated several demands, including:

Compensation of ₹3,77,948 for damage and theft at the Shambhu border

Withdrawal of fines and FIRs against farmers over stubble burning

Immediate relief for flood-affected farmers

Rollback of the One Nation, One Registry process

Stopping the installation of smart electricity meters

Accusations Against Centre

The organisation said the central government is undermining states’ rights and pushing laws without consulting farmers—calling this approach a “betrayal.” It also flagged concerns over rising taxes in international trade and what it described as India’s weakening diplomatic position.

KMM concluded that the struggle for farmers’ rights will continue, and without timely government intervention, the situation may escalate into a full-fledged Rail Roko movement.