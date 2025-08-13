Explorer
10 Devotees, Including 7 Kids, Returning From Khatu Shyam Temple Killed In Accident
The devotees' pickup van collided with a truck, resulting in the accident. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital after the incident.
At least 10 devotees, including seven children, were killed in a road accident while returning home after offering prayers at the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan. The devotees' pickup van collided with a truck, resulting in the accident. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital after the incident.
