10 Devotees, Including 7 Kids, Returning From Khatu Shyam Temple Killed In Accident

10 Devotees, Including 7 Kids, Returning From Khatu Shyam Temple Killed In Accident

The devotees' pickup van collided with a truck, resulting in the accident. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital after the incident.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 07:16 AM (IST)

At least 10 devotees, including seven children, were killed in a road accident while returning home after offering prayers at the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan. The devotees' pickup van collided with a truck, resulting in the accident. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital after the incident.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 07:12 AM (IST)
