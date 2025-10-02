11 Dead As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into River In MP's Khandwa During Durga Immersion, CM Announces Ex Gratia

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities11 Dead As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into River In MP's Khandwa During Durga Immersion, CM Announces Ex Gratia

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 07:51 PM (IST)
At least 11 people died as a tractor-trolley fell into the river while crossing a bridge in Jamli village, Pandhana police station area, Khandwa, during the immersion of Durga idols after Navratri celebrations.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief and an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.  

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 02 Oct 2025 07:51 PM (IST)
