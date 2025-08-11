Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKerala Student’s Suicide Sparks Probe After Note Accuses Boyfriend Of 'Assault, Harassment Over Conversion'

Kerala Student’s Suicide Sparks Probe After Note Accuses Boyfriend Of 'Assault, Harassment Over Conversion'

Kerala Police probe suicide of 23-year-old TTC student after note alleges assault and pressure to convert for marriage; boyfriend in custody, facing charges of abetment, assault, and coercion.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 05:07 PM (IST)

Kochi, Aug 11 (PTI) Kerala Police on Monday said they have launched an investigation into the suicide of a 23-year-old Teachers’ Training Course student in Ernakulam district, following allegations by her family that she was "under pressure" from her boyfriend and his relatives to convert to Islam for marriage.

The victim, identified as Sona Eldose of Kothamangalam, was found hanging at her residence on Saturday.

Police initially registered a case of unnatural death, but later recovered a purported suicide note alleging "physical assault and mental harassment over conversion." In the note, Sona accused her boyfriend, Rameez, and his family and friends of coercing her to convert.

Police have taken Rameez into custody and are investigating charges of abetment of suicide, assault, and related offences.

Sona’s mother, Bindhu, a housemaid, alleged in a TV interview that Rameez’s family had earlier brought a marriage proposal, insisting she convert to their religion for the wedding.

She claimed Sona initially agreed “out of love” but later refused after Rameez was allegedly linked to an immoral trafficking case.

Bindhu claimed her daughter genuinely loved Rameez and was willing to marry him even after the alleged trafficking case, but had made it clear to him and his family that she would not convert.

Bindhu further alleged that Rameez recently confined Sona in a room at his house and pressured her to convert, while her brother Basil said she was also "beaten and threatened." Sona’s father had died recently. Police said Rameez’s arrest will be recorded soon, and allegations regarding "forced conversion" will be verified during the probe. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suicide Human Trafficking Kerala Police Ernakulam Kerala Forced Coversion
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
MEA Slams Pakistan’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Asim Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
MEA Slams Pak’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
Election 2025
Congress ‘Should Feel Ashamed’: Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation
Congress ‘Should Feel Ashamed’: Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation
Business
Nirmala Sitharaman Tables New Income Tax Bill In Parliament
Nirmala Sitharaman Tables New Income Tax Bill In Parliament
Cities
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest — Live Updates
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest — Live Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: Akhilesh Jumps Barricades, Leads Opposition March To EC Amid Vote Looting Allegations
Opposition’s Delhi March Heats Up, Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricades, MPs Sit on Dharna
Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc MPs In Protest, Stopped At Barricades On Way To EC Office
Opposition Leaders, Led By Akhilesh Yadav, Stage Sit-In After Being Stopped From Marching To EC Office
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Public-Centric Agenda As Monsoon Session Commences
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget