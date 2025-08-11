Kochi, Aug 11 (PTI) Kerala Police on Monday said they have launched an investigation into the suicide of a 23-year-old Teachers’ Training Course student in Ernakulam district, following allegations by her family that she was "under pressure" from her boyfriend and his relatives to convert to Islam for marriage.

The victim, identified as Sona Eldose of Kothamangalam, was found hanging at her residence on Saturday.

Police initially registered a case of unnatural death, but later recovered a purported suicide note alleging "physical assault and mental harassment over conversion." In the note, Sona accused her boyfriend, Rameez, and his family and friends of coercing her to convert.

Police have taken Rameez into custody and are investigating charges of abetment of suicide, assault, and related offences.

Sona’s mother, Bindhu, a housemaid, alleged in a TV interview that Rameez’s family had earlier brought a marriage proposal, insisting she convert to their religion for the wedding.

She claimed Sona initially agreed “out of love” but later refused after Rameez was allegedly linked to an immoral trafficking case.

Bindhu claimed her daughter genuinely loved Rameez and was willing to marry him even after the alleged trafficking case, but had made it clear to him and his family that she would not convert.

Bindhu further alleged that Rameez recently confined Sona in a room at his house and pressured her to convert, while her brother Basil said she was also "beaten and threatened." Sona’s father had died recently. Police said Rameez’s arrest will be recorded soon, and allegations regarding "forced conversion" will be verified during the probe.

