Karnataka Horror: Dentist Kills Mother-In-Law, Disposes Body After Chopping It Into 19 Pieces

A dentist was held in Karnataka's Tumakuru for allegedly killing his mother-in-law days after the woman's dismembered body pieces were found dumped on road in plastic bags. Two of his accomplices have also been arrested.

With their arrest, the Karnataka Police finally cracked the Lakshmi Devi murder case in Koratagere, Tumakuru. The accused dentist has been identifiedas Dr Ramachandrappa S.

The matter was brought to light earlier this month when the Tumakuru police recovered the severed head of a woman, her partially decomposed, and dismembered body pieces, stuffed in multiple plastic bags, and dumped along the road at Kolala village in Koratagere, news agency PTI reported.

Police officials said that initially on August 7, they found seven bags with the woman’s body parts stuffed inside them. These bags were brought to the police's notice by passersby.

However, when the Koratagere police combed the crime spot on August 8, they found seven more plastic bags with body parts and a severed head, PTI reported.

It was only after they recovered the woman's head that they were able to determine her identity. Investigation revealed Lakshmi Devi (42) was brutally murdered and chopped into 19 pieces.

Thereafter, the Superintendent of Police Ashok K V formed a team to trace the accused. As the probe progressed, Ramachandrappa, Satish K N, and Kiran K S, all residents of Tumakuru, were arrested.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to killing Lakshmi Devi and revealed that, in an attempt to destroy evidence, they dismembered the body, placed the parts in plastic bags, and dumped them at multiple locations, PTI reported Ashok as saying in a press release issued on Monday.

It is learnt that Ramachandrappa suspected Lakshmi Devi’s character, which he found humiliating, prompting him to take the extreme step.

In another murder case earlier this year, a 57-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district killed her son and chopped his body into pieces. The woman reportedly killed her son as she was unable to tolerate her son's indecent behaviour.