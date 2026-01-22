Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jharkhand: Train slams Into Truck At Deoghar Rail Crossing-Chaos Erupts

Jharkhand: Train slams Into Truck At Deoghar Rail Crossing-Chaos Erupts

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 04:41 PM (IST)

Panic broke out at the Nawadih railway crossing near AIIMS Road in Deoghar, Jharkhand. after a truck was hit by a train.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident. On receiving information, teams from police department and the RPF rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Railway officials are currently working to clear the track and restore movement, while an investigation is underway to determine how the collision occurred.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
