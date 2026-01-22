Jharkhand: Train slams Into Truck At Deoghar Rail Crossing-Chaos Erupts

Panic broke out at the Nawadih railway crossing near AIIMS Road in Deoghar, Jharkhand. after a truck was hit by a train.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident. On receiving information, teams from police department and the RPF rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Railway officials are currently working to clear the track and restore movement, while an investigation is underway to determine how the collision occurred.