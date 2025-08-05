Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities‘Antim Johar’ Echoes Across Ranchi As Jharkhand Bids Final Goodbye To Former CM Shibu Soren

Ranchi pays heartfelt tribute to Shibu Soren with ‘Antim Johar’ banners as schools shut and crowds gather to honour the Jharkhand statehood icon ahead of his final rites in Ramgarh.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 12:16 PM (IST)

Ranchi, Aug 5 (PTI) Hoardings, banners and posters with a message 'Antim Johar' (last salutation) were put up in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi to pay tributes to former Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

Soren, who was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems, died at the age of 81 on Monday.

At Ranchi’s Karamtoli Chowk, a large hoarding was put up, displaying a message, in Hindi, ‘Antim Johar…Vinamra Shradhanjali Jharkhand Rajya Nirmata Disom Guru Shibu Soren' (Last Salutation…Humble tributes to Jharkhand state creator Dishom Guru Shibu Soren).

“Jharkhand has never seen a leader like Shibu Soren. His contribution to Jharkhand will always be in the heart of every citizen of the state,” Ramesh Hansda (45), a commuter, said after noticing the large hoarding at Karamtoli.

JMM supporters and followers of Shibu Soren have been making a beeline at his Morabadi residence since morning to have a last glimpse of their leader.

Mortal remains of Shibu Soren will be brought to the Jharkhand assembly, where ministers, legislators and other dignitaries will pay their homage this morning, and his body will be taken to his native village Nemra in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, where the last rites of the Rajya Sabha MP will be performed, a JMM leader said.

All government schools have been closed on Tuesday, while most of the private educational institutes have also declared a holiday in honour of the former CM.

Business associations, such as the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI), have appealed to traders to keep their shops and establishments shut in respect of Guruji. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Jharkhand Shibu Soren RANCHI Political Legacy Antim Johar Final Rites
