Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 158 Next of Kin (NoKs) of civilians who lost their lives to Pakistan-backed terrorism in the Union Territory. The event, held in Srinagar on the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, was marked by emotional accounts from families who had long awaited recognition and support.

“Wounds that have persisted for decades are now being healed,” said LG Sinha, calling the occasion a “landmark event” that brought “a sense of closure” to survivors of terror-related violence.

Many of the recipients had waited decades for justice. The Lieutenant Governor cited the case of Abdul Majid Mir of Baramulla, who was abducted and killed by terrorists in 2004. His family, which had struggled for years, saw his son Mudasir Majid receive a government job.

In another case, Suhail Majeed of Anantnag was appointed to a government post—31 years after his father, Abdul Majeed Wani, was shot dead by terrorists in 1994. Similarly, Khurshid Ahmad Rather received an appointment letter, bringing relief to his family after 25 years since his father, SPO Manzoor Ahmad Rather, was killed in Baramulla. Parvez Ahmad Dar, who lost both his father and brother to terror attacks in 1996 and 2004 respectively, was also among the beneficiaries.

“The void in the lives of terror victims’ families cannot be filled with financial assistance or jobs, but it will be ensured that these families can live with dignity,” Sinha said.





LG Sinha On ‘New Jammu and Kashmir’ Post Article 370

Addressing the gathering, LG Sinha emphasised the transformation since the scrapping of Article 370 on 5 August 2019. He asserted that the erstwhile provision had fuelled terrorism and emboldened separatist networks in the region.

“On 5 August 2019, a new Jammu Kashmir was born. A new Jammu Kashmir that had dreams of a golden future in its eyes. A new Jammu Kashmir, which treated all its citizens as equal and removed discrimination that was prevalent for seven decades,” he said.





He added, “People ask me what is new Jammu Kashmir. I want to tell them that the new Jammu Kashmir is one where jobs are not given to terrorists but to the real martyrs of this UT. The new Jammu Kashmir is one where tears are not shed on the death of terrorists but the tears of common Kashmiris are wiped away.”

J-K LG Sinha On Firm Stand Against Terror and Its Ecosystem

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring justice and stringent action against those involved in terror or supporting such activities.

“We will do everything possible for the rehabilitation of terror victims. It is my promise to the NoKs of terror victim families that perpetrators of heinous crime will receive exemplary punishment. We will also ensure the harshest possible punishment to terror sympathisers,” he said.

He added, “Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has drawn a new redline against terrorism and equal punishment will be given to terrorists and their sponsors. India has made it clear that if terror is state policy, it will be met with a visible and forceful response.”

Highlighting the need for collective vigilance, he urged citizens to pledge against allowing terrorism to return. “Peace is a prerequisite for progress. There is no place for terrorism in a civilised society. Many generations of J&K have suffered the brunt of terrorism perpetrated by the neighbouring country. Every person has to take a pledge that they will not allow this to happen again,” Sinha stated.





According to the J&K administration, appointment letters for the remaining eligible families will be distributed at their respective district headquarters soon. A dedicated web portal has also been launched to expedite the process of providing assistance and compassionate appointments to terror victim families. Additionally, helplines have been activated at the district and divisional levels.

Senior officials present at the event included Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti, Commissioner Secretary GAD M Raju, Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, IGP Kashmir VK Birdi, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo, SSP Srinagar Dr G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, among others.

The initiative follows similar events held on July 13 in Baramulla and July 28 in Jammu and is part of a wider campaign by the Union Government and the J&K Administration to honour the sacrifices of civilians affected by terrorism and to provide justice to their families.