Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar; Ops Underway

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Friday, said the Indian Army's White Knight Corps.

The security forces received an intelligence input after which contact was established with the terrorists at around 8 pm on Friday, according to the Army. "Exchange of fire took place. Operations are currently in progress," it said further.

