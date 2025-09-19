Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar; Ops Underway
The Indian Army's White Knight Corps confirmed the encounter and stated that operations are ongoing in the area.
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Friday, said the Indian Army's White Knight Corps.
The security forces received an intelligence input after which contact was established with the terrorists at around 8 pm on Friday, according to the Army. "Exchange of fire took place. Operations are currently in progress," it said further.
"In an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Kishtwar, alert troops of White Knight Corps established contact with terrorists at around 8 pm on 19 Sep 25. Exchange of fire took place. Operations are currently in progress," the post read.