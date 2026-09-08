BRICS Summit 2026: Modi, Putin, Xi, Iran President To Meet In Delhi; What To Expect

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India hosts BRICS summit; Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian attend.

Leaders' visits offer opportunities for mending bilateral relations.

India chairs BRICS, expanding group's global political influence.

India is set to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, with several major world leaders expected to arrive in the national capital for the two-day gathering.

At Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to India to attend the summit. Leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, outreach nations and international organisations are also expected to participate.

The visiting leaders are likely to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, making the gathering particularly significant for India’s diplomatic engagements.

Putin, Xi And Pezeshkian Visits Put Spotlight On Delhi

Putin’s visit will be closely watched as the Russian president is returning to India for the second time within a year. Russia has long been regarded as one of India’s oldest and most trusted partners.

Xi’s visit is equally significant, coming after several years of ups and downs in India-China relations. His presence in Delhi is being viewed as an opportunity for the two countries to repair ties and could mark another step towards improving bilateral relations.

Modi and Xi first met after the Galwan Valley tensions in the Russian city of Kazan. That meeting was followed by the beginning of efforts to ease the chill in India-China ties. Modi also travelled to China in 2025.

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Iran War Adds Another Layer To BRICS Summit

Pezeshkian’s visit will also draw considerable attention as it will be his first trip to India since the Iran war began.

With the West Asia conflict continuing to shape international diplomacy, the message emerging from the BRICS Summit on the region is expected to be closely watched by the global community.

Alongside Russia, China and Iran, the arrival of leaders from Indonesia, Egypt, South Africa and the Philippines is also being considered important. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Saudi foreign minister are also expected to attend the summit.

Delhi Prepares To Welcome BRICS Leaders

Preparations for the summit have been completed in Delhi, with the national capital gearing up to host India’s high-profile guests.

Major five-star hotels in Lutyens’ Delhi have been reserved for the visiting BRICS leaders and delegations. Several cultural programmes will also be organised for the guests during their stay.

India has chosen “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability” as the theme for its BRICS chairmanship in 2026. The theme reflects Prime Minister Modi’s stated vision of placing humanity at the centre of development.

India Takes BRICS Chair For Fourth Time

India is holding the BRICS chairmanship for the fourth time, having previously led the grouping in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

The BRIC grouping was formally established on June 16, 2009. South Africa joined the group in 2010, leading to the formation of BRICS.

Over time, the grouping expanded further. Its current members are Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, India, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE.

The partner countries are Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

BRICS Expands Beyond Economics

BRICS has grown substantially from its initial focus, with its members now discussing a wide range of political, security and economic issues.

The grouping covers areas including finance, health, education, women’s issues, science and technology, agriculture, trade, industry, customs, energy, space, anti-drug cooperation, labour and employment, the environment, startups, innovation, youth, culture, tourism and the creative economy.

The BRICS countries together account for around 49 per cent of the world’s population and approximately 40 per cent of global GDP.

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Over 350 Meetings Held Under India’s Chairmanship

Under its 2026 chairmanship, India has organised more than 350 meetings so far. It has also placed particular emphasis on public participation, with the aim of connecting BRICS more directly with people.

The framework includes 35 ministerial-level groups, along with 100 working groups, sub-working groups and people-to-people and business-to-business cooperation mechanisms.

With leaders from major powers and an expanding list of participating countries expected in Delhi, the summit will offer India an important platform to showcase its diplomatic priorities.

The key question now is what message India, as host and BRICS chair, will send to the wider world from the summit.