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English NewsNewsWorldPakistan Soldiers Clash Over Water Shortage In South Waziristan, 22 Reportedly Injured

Pakistan Soldiers Clash Over Water Shortage In South Waziristan, 22 Reportedly Injured

The clash allegedly involved Special Service Group (SSG) commandos, Frontier Corps (FC) troops and plainclothes military intelligence personnel, with at least 22 soldiers reportedly injured.

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 01:22 PM (IST)

A violent brawl erupted among Pakistani security personnel over basic water distribution at the brigade headquarters in Asman Manza, Upper South Waziristan. The physical clash involved Special Service Group (SSG) commandos, Frontier Corps (FC) troops, and plainclothes military intelligence personnel, leaving at least 22 soldiers injured.

Argument Over Tanker Access Triggers Mass Clash

The conflict broke out due to an acute, ongoing water shortage in the harsh border region, where the deployed forces rely on daily water tanker deliveries. When the tanker arrived at the headquarters, an argument flared up between SSG personnel and intelligence officers over priority access to fill their containers.

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Video Exposes Breakdown of Military Discipline

The verbal altercation rapidly escalated into a physical fight, with FC troops joining the fray. Mobile footage shows uniformed commandos and plainclothes intelligence operatives exchanging kicks and punches, with the brawl spreading across the open grounds and inside the headquarters complex for several minutes.

Logistical Deficiencies Highlight Regional Insecurity

While the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has maintained silence regarding the incident, the clash exposes severe operational mismanagement, poor logistics, and a growing breakdown of internal discipline within the military ranks stationed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwah.

Published at : 08 Sep 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Waziristan
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