Forensic Report Confirms Faulty AC Wiring Behind Jaisalmer Bus Fire That Claimed 26 Lives

The forensic investigation into the Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway bus fire on 14 October, which claimed 26 lives, has confirmed that the tragic blaze was triggered by a short circuit in the air-conditioner’s faulty wiring. According to Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report ruled out the presence of any flammable or explosive material inside the private sleeper bus. “The report clearly indicates that the fire originated from the AC wiring and spread due to lack of proper safety measures. It was a preventable tragedy caused by negligence,” Shivhare said.

The FSL team from Jaipur and Jodhpur, which inspected the site on 15 October, found that the fire began on the roof of the bus before rapidly engulfing the cabin. The investigation revealed that the AC unit installed on the roof was connected directly to the engine, and sparks from this connection ignited the wiring, filling the vehicle with thick smoke within moments.

Several passengers reportedly lost consciousness due to carbon monoxide poisoning, while others attempting to break the windows for escape inadvertently allowed outside air to rush in, intensifying the flames and causing the entire bus to be engulfed within seconds.

The FSL team also examined the underbody, tyres, and fuel tank, all of which remained intact, confirming that the fire did not start from below. Firecrackers found in the luggage compartment were soaked in water and showed no signs of detonation, ruling them out as a possible cause.

Further investigation exposed serious violations of safety norms. The AC wiring had been improperly connected to the engine, and the bus body materials were not fire-resistant, making the vehicle highly vulnerable to ignition.

Authorities confirmed that a transport department inspection team had earlier visited the site to review the incident. The findings have renewed calls for stricter enforcement of fire safety standards in long-distance private buses, particularly those fitted with non-standard electrical systems, as experts described the tragedy as entirely preventable with adequate safeguards in place.