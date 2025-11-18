Jaipur Teacher Working As BLO Dies By Suicide Over SIR-Related Work Pressure

A 45-year-old government school teacher in Jaipur allegedly died by suicide on Sunday, with his family claiming he was under severe stress due to voter list revision duties assigned under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The deceased, identified as Mukesh Jangid, taught at the Government Primary School in Nahri ka Bas and was also serving as a Booth Level Officer (BLO). Bindayaka Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Verma said he allegedly jumped in front of a train near the Bindayaka railway crossing.

“He left home on his motorcycle shortly before the incident,” PTI quoted his brother Gajanand as saying.

Family Alleges Harassment, Cites Suicide Note

Jangid’s brother, Gajanand, told news agency PTI that he found a note left behind by Mukesh, in which the teacher allegedly wrote that he was being “pressured and threatened with suspension” by his supervisor over SIR-related work.

The note, according to the family, mentioned the stress and mental strain caused by the official workload.

Gajanand added that Mukesh had cordial relations with his family and showed no prior signs of distress beyond job-related pressures.

Teacher Unions Raise Alarm On Excessive Administrative Burden

Jangid’s death has triggered widespread concern among teacher associations across Rajasthan. Many have accused the administration of overburdening educators with non-academic tasks during the ongoing voter list revision exercise.

Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Teachers’ Association president Vipin Prakash Sharma said that the growing competition among districts and subdivisions to top the SIR rankings is placing unreasonable pressure on Booth Level Officers.

He added that the association plans to submit a memorandum to the chief minister on Monday, urging authorities to protect teachers from undue pressure, especially as half-yearly school examinations are about to begin.