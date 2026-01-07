Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesJailed Former IPS Officer Amitabh Thakur Hospitalised In UP

Jailed Former IPS Officer Amitabh Thakur Hospitalised In UP

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 10:04 AM (IST)

Deoria (UP): Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who is lodged in the district jail on charges of fraud, was hospitalised after complaining of heart-related discomfort, police said on Wednesday.

Thakur’s condition worsened around 11 pm on Tuesday, following which he was rushed to the Maharshi Deoraha Baba Medical College in Deoria.

After the initial examination, doctors referred him to the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur for further treatment. According to jail authorities, Thakur complained of heart-related discomfort while inside the jail premises. He was first examined by the jail doctor before being shifted to the district medical college.

Thakur was arrested on December 10, 2025, for allegedly abusing his position as Deoria Superintendent of Police (SP) in 1999 to fraudulently secure an industrial plot in the name of his wife using fabricated documents.

Thakur has claimed that his arrest was linked to his criticism of the state government over the cough syrup issue.

A local court had on Tuesday rejected his bail plea. His remand application is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
