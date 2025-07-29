Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesIPL Jerseys Worth Rs 6 Lakh Stolen From Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

IPL Jerseys Worth Rs 6 Lakh Stolen From Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

The Mumbai police claim that the theft took place on June 13, while the complaint was officially registered on July 17.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 01:53 PM (IST)

A security manager has been booked for allegedly stealing 261 Indian Premier League (IPL) player jerseys worth Rs 6.52 lakh from the BCCI's official merchandise store at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Police said on Monday.

The FIR has been registered under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The Mumbai police claim that the theft took place on June 13, while the complaint was officially registered on July 17.

According to the police, the complainant, Hemang Bharat Kumar Amin (44), is a BCCI employee and lives in Mahim. Amin works at the BCCI office located at the Wankhede Stadium. He has alleged that Farooq Aslam Khan (46), a security manager and resident of Gaurav Excellency, Mira Road East, entered the BCCI's official merchandise store without permission and stole jerseys of players of various IPL teams, including Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The estimated cost of the total 261 jerseys stolen is Rs 6,52,500, claims Mumbai Police. Based on Amin's complaint, Marine Drive police have registered a case against Farooq Aslam Khan and started an investigation. Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to understand the entire chain of events and recover the stolen jerseys.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Mumbai News Wankhede Stadium IPL Jerseys Stolen
