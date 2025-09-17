UP Tourism To Showcase Heritage And Investment Potential At International Trade Show 2025

Uttar Pradesh Tourism is preparing to unveil a dynamic pavilion at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025, to be held from September 25 to 29 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The pavilion will spotlight the state’s cultural wealth, heritage assets, and investment opportunities, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a central player in India’s ambition to become a USD 5 trillion economy — and in its own vision of achieving a USD 1 trillion economy within five years.

The five-day event will bring together policymakers, business leaders, global investors, academia, and international delegations, making it one of the state’s most significant platforms for tourism promotion and economic collaboration.

A Pavilion Merging Tradition with Technology

Designed as an immersive and eco-friendly space, the pavilion will combine heritage with innovation. Visitors can explore Uttar Pradesh’s tourism story through digital installations, AR/VR-based experiences, auto-navigation kiosks, and interactive selfie zones set against iconic state backdrops.

Live cultural performances will bring Uttar Pradesh’s traditions to life — from the Mayur Nritya of Braj and Kathak of the Lucknow gharana to Bundeli and tribal dances from Jhansi, Sonbhadra, and Lakhimpur.

The pavilion will also spotlight the UP Tourism Mobile App, with QR-code downloads and curated itineraries for spiritual, Buddhist, rural, and wellness circuits. Dedicated segments will highlight the state’s celebrated ODOP (One District, One Product) crafts, temple architecture, and innovations in rural tourism. Investors will be introduced to PPP-ready heritage assets and a range of incentives, including capital subsidies, land allotments, tax exemptions, and single-window clearances.

“Tourism is at the heart of our vision for Viksit Bharat @2047. At UPITS, we will not only celebrate the unmatched cultural and spiritual wealth of Uttar Pradesh but also demonstrate how the state is opening new gateways for global investors and entrepreneurs in tourism,” said Jaiveer Singh, Minister of Tourism and Culture. “From Buddhist circuits to heritage monetisation, Uttar Pradesh is positioning itself as the meeting point of tradition and opportunity.”

Building Partnerships, Driving Growth

The pavilion is also being designed as a business-friendly space, featuring lounges, B2B interaction areas, and curated media kits. It will serve as a hub for investor engagement, policy dialogue, and international collaboration, aligning tourism development with sustainability and global partnerships.

“Our participation at UPITS 2025 is designed to create a pavilion that is not just an exhibition but a holistic experience,” said Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism. “By combining cultural showcases with policy-driven investor engagement, we will project Uttar Pradesh as a globally competitive tourism destination. Our aim is to build connections that strengthen tourism, create livelihoods, and position the state as a leader in heritage monetisation and sustainable travel.”

A Global Stage for Uttar Pradesh

With large-scale participation expected from across India and abroad, UPITS 2025 will provide Uttar Pradesh Tourism with a timely platform to present its vision to the world. The pavilion will underscore the state’s commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism, while also opening doors for future investments.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Pavilion will remain open to visitors, investors, and delegations from September 25 to 29, 2025, offering a glimpse into the state’s living heritage, innovative spirit, and fast-evolving tourism ecosystem.