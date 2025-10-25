Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesIndore Shocker: Australian Women Cricketers Harassed Outside Hotel, Accused Arrested

Indore Shocker: Australian Women Cricketers Harassed Outside Hotel, Accused Arrested

The BCCI condemned the incident saying it brings disrepute. The accused was arrested after a six hour operation by the police.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 06:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Two members of the Australian women’s cricket team were reportedly targeted in an attempted harassment incident while heading from their hotel to a café in Indore. A young man on a motorcycle allegedly tried to touch one of the players. The players immediately informed their team management and the local police.

The Indore police registered a case and arrested the accused, identified as Akil, a resident of Haryana currently living in Azadnagar. Police said a six-hour operation led to his capture. Akil reportedly has a criminal history, and further interrogation is underway before he is sent to jail.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condemned the incident, terming it unfortunate and that it brings disrepute.

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla said the required precautions will be taken.

"The entire incident is very unfortunate, and we condemn it. We will take all the required precautions. The Police have nabbed the accused," Rajiv Shukla said, speaking to ANI news agency.

Authorities Respond with Strict Action

Kailash Vijayvargiya, Madhya Pradesh Minister, issued a stern warning regarding the incident. “If this has happened, it is extremely shameful. Strict action will be taken against the accused,” he said, adding that such cases affect the nation’s honour and will not be tolerated.

DC Crime Rajesh Dandotia confirmed that the complaint was filed by the security in-charge of the Australian team. An FIR was immediately registered, and the accused was promptly identified and apprehended.

Local MLA Rameshwar Sharma called the incident “sad and unfortunate” and praised the swift action by the state government under Mohan Yadav’s leadership. He added that the accused, Akil, would face action under the NSA (National Security Act), and public awareness initiatives will follow. “Indore, known globally for cleanliness and culture, should not be tarnished by such incidents. The safety of every woman, whether Australian or from any other country, is our responsibility,” Sharma said. 

Input By : Firoz Khan
Published at : 25 Oct 2025 06:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Indore News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Shatter Records As India Pull Off Iconic Win vs Australia
Election 2025
Amit Shah Targets Tejashwi Yadav, Says ‘Sau Chuhe Kha Kar, Billi Haj Ko Chali’ Over Crime Remarks
Amit Shah Targets Tejashwi Yadav, Says ‘Sau Chuhe Kha Kar, Billi Haj Ko Chali’ Over Crime Remarks
Entertainment
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Fame Satish Shah Passes Away At 74
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Fame Satish Shah Passes Away At 74
Cities
'Had She Confided In...': Police Admit Timely Action Could Have Saved Satara Doctor's Life
'Had She Confided In...': Police Admit Timely Action Could Have Saved Satara Doctor's Life
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget