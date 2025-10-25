Indore Shocker: Australian Women Cricketers Harassed Outside Hotel, Accused Arrested

Two members of the Australian women’s cricket team were reportedly targeted in an attempted harassment incident while heading from their hotel to a café in Indore. A young man on a motorcycle allegedly tried to touch one of the players. The players immediately informed their team management and the local police.

The Indore police registered a case and arrested the accused, identified as Akil, a resident of Haryana currently living in Azadnagar. Police said a six-hour operation led to his capture. Akil reportedly has a criminal history, and further interrogation is underway before he is sent to jail.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condemned the incident, terming it unfortunate and that it brings disrepute.

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla said the required precautions will be taken.

"The entire incident is very unfortunate, and we condemn it. We will take all the required precautions. The Police have nabbed the accused," Rajiv Shukla said, speaking to ANI news agency.

Authorities Respond with Strict Action

Kailash Vijayvargiya, Madhya Pradesh Minister, issued a stern warning regarding the incident. “If this has happened, it is extremely shameful. Strict action will be taken against the accused,” he said, adding that such cases affect the nation’s honour and will not be tolerated.

DC Crime Rajesh Dandotia confirmed that the complaint was filed by the security in-charge of the Australian team. An FIR was immediately registered, and the accused was promptly identified and apprehended.

Local MLA Rameshwar Sharma called the incident “sad and unfortunate” and praised the swift action by the state government under Mohan Yadav’s leadership. He added that the accused, Akil, would face action under the NSA (National Security Act), and public awareness initiatives will follow. “Indore, known globally for cleanliness and culture, should not be tarnished by such incidents. The safety of every woman, whether Australian or from any other country, is our responsibility,” Sharma said.