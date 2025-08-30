Indore police were left baffled this week after a 22-year-old BBA student, who disappeared from her home on August 23, resurfaced seven days later with a dramatic revelation. Shraddha, a final-year student, claimed she had married an electrician she unexpectedly ran into on a train to Ratlam, a twist straight out of a Bollywood film.

Her account bears striking similarities to the 2007 hit Jab We Met, where Kareena Kapoor’s character, planning to elope with her boyfriend, meets Shahid Kapoor’s character during a train journey that changes her life forever.

Planned Elopement Takes An Unexpected Turn

According to her statement, Shraddha had initially intended to run away with her boyfriend, Sarthak. But when he failed to show up at the station, she boarded the train alone. There, she claimed, she ran into Karandeep, an electrician employed at a college in Indore.

To her surprise, he too was travelling on the same train. The two allegedly reconnected, and before long, decided to get married.

A Whirlwind Journey Across Cities

Shraddha told police the pair first travelled to Mandsaur before heading to Maheshwar, nearly 250 kilometers away. In Maheshwar, she said, they tied the knot in a temple ceremony.

The couple later visited the famous Sanwariya Seth temple before Shraddha walked into Indore police station, announcing she was married.

Police Demand Proof Of Marriage

Despite her account, police remain skeptical. Officials have asked Shraddha to produce a marriage certificate to support her claims. Meanwhile, Sarthak, the boyfriend she was originally meant to elope with, denied having been in touch with her for days.

Father Refuses To Accept Marriage

Shraddha’s father, Anil Tiwari, expressed disbelief over his daughter’s version of events. "Shraddha had called me, but I do not accept this marriage. Even after I sent her money to return, she chose to stay with Karandeep," he said.

Tiwari also voiced concerns about her mental well-being. He alleged that Karandeep himself had told him Shraddha was about to attempt suicide at the station, and that he had intervened. "My daughter is not mentally stable," he claimed.

Midnight Disappearance:

While Shraddha remained missing, her family turned to both faith and community help. They announced a reward of ₹51,000 for any leads and even hung her photo upside down, a superstitious ritual they believed would help bring her home.

CCTV footage later confirmed she had left her Indore residence around 2 a.m. on August 23, without her phone, making the search even more challenging.

Despite his disapproval, Shraddha’s father admitted there was little he could do if she insisted on her choices. "My daughter is an adult. If she chooses to live alone, whatever decision she takes, we will have to accept it," he said.