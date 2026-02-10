ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Kicks Off In Delhi Today, Traffic Advisory Issued

Delhi Traffic Advisory: The excitement of the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 begins in Delhi today, with the opening match being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. A huge turnout of spectators is expected, and in view of this, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued a special traffic advisory.

To prevent congestion and ensure smooth traffic movement on match days, diversions and restrictions will be enforced on several key roads. The general public and cricket fans have been urged to follow the prescribed guidelines.

World Cup Match Dates In Delhi

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla Ground) on February 10, 12, 13, 16, 18 and March 1. On all these days, special traffic regulations will be in force from 9:00 am to 11:30 pm.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, traffic diversions will be implemented as required from one hour before the start of the match until one hour after it ends. During this period, the movement of heavy vehicles will be restricted on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Dariyaganj to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road, and from Delhi Gate towards JLN Marg.

Advisory To Avoid These Roads At Specific Times

February 10, 16 and 18, 2026: 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

February 13 and March 1, 2026: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

February 12, 2026: 6:00 pm to 11:30 pm

Heavy traffic congestion is expected during these hours due to spectator movement. Major roads likely to be affected include Rajghat to Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate.

Stadium Entry Gates

Gates 1 to 8 are located on the southern side of the stadium, with entry from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Gates 10 to 15 are on the eastern side, with entry from JLN Marg near the Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal.

Gates 16, 17 and 18 are on the western side, with entry near the petrol pump on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Parking Facilities For Labelled Vehicles

Free parking for labelled vehicles has been arranged under Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road. Limited parking will also be available around the stadium.

Displaying a car parking label on the vehicle’s windscreen is mandatory, and the vehicle number must be mentioned on the label. Vehicles without labels or vehicle numbers will not be allowed entry near the stadium.

Suggested Routes for Parking Label Holders

Parking label holders are advised to use Ring Road, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road or Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. U-turns will be permitted at Delhi Gate. Entry to parking zones P-1, P-2 and P-3 will be allowed only from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg via Vikram Nagar Cut near Shaheed Path.

On match days, parking of any vehicle will be prohibited on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and Ring Road from Rajghat to the IP Flyover. Vehicles violating the rules will be towed and legal action will be taken.

Restrictions On Items Inside Stadium

For security reasons, the Delhi Traffic Police have advised spectators to use public transport such as the Metro and buses as much as possible. Delhi Gate Metro Station (Gates 4 and 5) and ITO Metro Station (Gates 3, 4 and 5) are the nearest stations to the stadium.

Items such as laptops, cameras, helmets, power banks, bags, food and beverages, water bottles, lighters, matchboxes, knives and any kind of weapons will not be allowed inside the stadium.