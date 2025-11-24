Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'I Will Not Be Able To Continue This Work', Noida Teacher Quits BLO Role Amid Rising Workload

A Noida assistant teacher resigned from her BLO duties amid the ongoing SIR drive, citing overwhelming workload, health issues, and lack of support from authorities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
A woman assistant teacher in Uttar Pradesh has resigned from her role as Booth Level Officer (BLO), citing overwhelming workload during the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) process. In her resignation letter, she wrote that she is unable to handle both teaching responsibilities and BLO duties. The letter has since gone viral on social media.

Teacher Struggles With Workload And Health Issues

The teacher, identified as Pinky Singh, works as an assistant teacher at the Upper Primary School in Gejha, Sector 94. According to information received, she has been dealing with thyroid-related health problems and also facing family-related challenges, making it difficult for her to manage the dual responsibilities.

Resignation Triggered By Excessive Duty Pressure

Pinky Singh was assigned BLO duties at Rockwood School in Sector 33, which had been designated as her polling station. School principal Neelam Singh stated that the teacher had requested reconsideration of her duty assignment, but her plea was ignored. Unable to cope with the pressure, the teacher resigned from the BLO role.

(Image Source: x/ Benarasiyaa)
(Image Source: x/ Benarasiyaa)

Resignation Letter Goes Viral

In her viral resignation letter, Pinky Singh wrote:
“My BLO part number is 206. The voter center is Rockwood School. There are 1,179 voters in my section. I have already uploaded offline data for 215 voters. I am now resigning from my job because I will not be able to continue this work.”

She further added, “Neither the teaching work nor the BLO work will be possible for me.” She also requested the return of election-related materials.

This incident comes at a time when the voter list revision (SIR) work is being carried out intensively in Gautam Buddh Nagar, with action being taken against supervisors and BLOs showing negligence.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 11:50 AM (IST)
Noida Teacher Resignation BLO Duty Resignation Pinky Singh BLO Noida Viral Letter
