Hyderabad Woman 'Throws' 8-Year-Old Daughter From Fourth Floor, Child Dies

HomeCitiesHyderabad Woman 'Throws' 8-Year-Old Daughter From Fourth Floor, Child Dies

In Hyderabad, a 37-year-old woman allegedly killed her 8-year-old daughter by throwing her from a fourth-floor building after arguing with family.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Hyderabad, Dec 16 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman allegedly threw her eight-year-old daughter to death from the fourth floor of a residential building here following an argument with her family members, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon, resulting in the girl's death, a police official at Malkajgiri police station said.

Based on preliminary investigation, the official said the woman, who works as a private employee, was "mentally disturbed" following arguments with her family members since Sunday night. She took her daughter to the fourth-floor of the building on Monday and threw her.

A murder case was registered, and further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Hyderabad
