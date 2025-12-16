Hyderabad Woman 'Throws' 8-Year-Old Daughter From Fourth Floor, Child Dies
Hyderabad, Dec 16 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman allegedly threw her eight-year-old daughter to death from the fourth floor of a residential building here following an argument with her family members, police said on Tuesday.
The incident happened on Monday afternoon, resulting in the girl's death, a police official at Malkajgiri police station said.
Based on preliminary investigation, the official said the woman, who works as a private employee, was "mentally disturbed" following arguments with her family members since Sunday night. She took her daughter to the fourth-floor of the building on Monday and threw her.
A murder case was registered, and further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK KH
