Newborn Girl Abandoned In Howrah Garbage Dump, Rescued By Alert E-Rickshaw Driver

HomeCitiesNewborn Girl Abandoned In Howrah Garbage Dump, Rescued By Alert E-Rickshaw Driver

In Howrah, Kolkata, e-rickshaw driver Chandan Mallick rescued a newborn girl from a garbage dump near Nivedita Setu.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 03:45 PM (IST)

Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) A newborn girl was rescued by an e-rickshaw driver from a garbage dump in Howrah on Wednesday morning, officials said. Chandan Mallick, the driver, was passing through Panchanantala in Bally when he noticed something unusual near the garbage dump, located below the Nivedita Setu, they said.

On closer look, he discovered a newborn girl lying amid the trash.

Wasting no time, Mallick, with the help of a few other passersby, rushed the infant to a nearby private nursing home, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

"It seemed the baby had been lying there for at least three to four hours. Insects had already begun gathering on her body. We didn't think twice before taking her to the hospital. Those responsible must be punished," he told reporters.

Police said they have started an investigation and are examining CCTV footage of the area to identify who left the newborn there. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
Kolkata News
